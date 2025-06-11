Coast-to-coast anti-ICE chaos caught on camera

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Protests against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are expanding across America as unrest is being captured on video after days of heated demonstrations in Los Angeles.

More than 80 people were taken into custody in New York City last night after disorderly protesters threw bottles and traffic cones on streets in the vicinity of Foley Square in Lower Manhattan, the New York Police Department told Fox News on Wednesday.

On the other side of the country, in Seattle, anti-ICE protesters clashed with police after gathering outside the Seattle Federal Office Building, according to KCPQ.

The station reported that protesters used objects such as bikes and scooters to block exits from the property. At one point, police were seen using pepper spray and non-lethal weapons to disperse demonstrators who were trying to block vehicles from leaving the area.

In another scene, protesters were captured on video pulling down an American flag from a flagpole near the federal building and lighting it on fire.

In nearby Portland, Ore., federal agents also deployed pepper spray at some protesters, according to KOIN.

Demonstrators there had gathered outside an ICE facility and projected messages on the side of the building that read "Defund the police, invest in community" and "Families belong in communities, not detention camps," the station added.

In Austin, Texas, on Monday, four police officers were injured trying to disperse a crowd of several hundred demonstrators that moved between the state Capitol and a federal building that houses an ICE office. Austin police used pepper spray balls and state police used tear gas when demonstrators began trying to deface the federal building with spray paint.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said three officers were injured when people began hurling "very large" rocks, while a fourth suffered a shoulder injury during an arrest. Austin police arrested eight people, and state police arrested five more.

In Dallas, hundreds of protesters gathered near the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge on Monday night. The situation was tense at times, with people throwing water bottles, fireworks and rocks at police officers, FOX4 Dallas reported.

Elsewhere, in Chicago, a car drove through a crowd of demonstrators Tuesday night as hundreds of anti-ICE protesters gathered in the Windy City’s downtown area.

Tuesday's footage from FOX 32 Chicago shows what appeared to be a woman driving through the Chicago demonstrators walking with signs and biking on Wabash and Monroe.

While most Chicago protesters were peaceful on Tuesday, some demonstrators clashed and vandalized police vehicles, and public transportation was temporarily suspended downtown, FOX 32 reported.

In the Atlanta area, hundreds of demonstrators gathered Tuesday night in Brookhaven, according to Fox5 Atlanta. That rally ended with six arrests after the event went beyond an agreed-upon ending time, leading to clashes between protesters and law enforcement, the station added.

"Rioters are throwing rocks and Molotov cocktails at law enforcement, defacing public property, setting cars on fire, looting family businesses, assaulting law enforcement, and burning American flags," the Department of Homeland Security wrote on X on Wednesday. "Under the leadership of [President Donald] Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem we will not back down."

Fox News’ Tamara Gitt, Stephen Sorace and Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.