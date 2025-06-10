Expand / Collapse search
Immigration

Protesters throw rocks, jump on moving ICE vehicle after Omaha workplace raid

Violence erupts in Omaha as anti-ICE riots continue in Los Angeles

Peter Pinedo By Peter Pinedo Fox News
Published
Acting ICE chief vows increase to 'enforcement action' amid LA riots Video

Acting ICE chief vows increase to 'enforcement action' amid LA riots

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons weighs in on President Donald Trump deploying troops to California and describes the state of ICE operations on 'The Story.'

After a workplace ICE raid that resulted in the arrests of about 70 alleged illegal aliens at a meatpacking plant in Omaha, several protesters threw rocks and jumped on federal vehicles carrying out the operation.

The AP reported that federal immigration authorities made the arrests at Glenn Valley Foods Tuesday morning.

Fox News Digital reached out to ICE to confirm the raid but did not immediately hear back.

ICE officials told the AP the raid was "based on an ongoing criminal investigation into the large-scale employment of aliens without authorization to work in the United States" and that it was likely the largest "worksite enforcement operation" in Nebraska since President Donald Trump took office.

PRESIDENT TRUMP CALLS FOR JAIL TIME FOR LA FLAG BURNERS, SLAMS RIOTERS CARRYING OTHER COUNTRIES' FLAGS

After a workplace raid by ICE resulted in arrests of about 70 alleged illegal aliens at a meatpacking plant in Omaha, several protesters threw rocks and jumped on federal vehicles carrying out the operation. (Minh Connors/Anadolu via Getty Images and ICE)

The Flatwater Free Press reported that the situation grew tense after protesters began gathering as a caravan of federal vehicles was leaving the plant. The outlet reported that several protesters jumped on moving law enforcement vehicles and "threw rocks and debris at the cars, shattering one window."

Video posted by the outlet shows what appears to be a line of federal vehicles surrounded by protesters on either side throwing objects, kicking the cars and yelling profanity and slogans like "f--- you, pig."

At one point during the video, a window can be heard smashing. In another video posted by the outlet, two protesters jumped on the hood of a vehicle as it attempts to travel off.

Violence erupted in Omaha with Los Angeles still battling violent anti-ICE riots and the rest of the country facing widespread protests against the Trump administration ramping up of ICE arrests and deportations.

'VERY BIG FORCE' WILL ADDRESS PROTESTORS AT SATURDAY'S MILITARY PARADE, TRUMP SAYS

Rioter waving Mexican flag amid smoke from burning cars

A protester holds up a Mexican flag while standing in front of smoke billowing from burning cars on June 8, 2025, in downtown Los Angeles. (Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

Protests over the raids in Los Angeles devolved into violence over the weekend as rioters targeted federal law enforcement officials by throwing rocks, and videos showed people looting stores, setting cars on fire and taking over a freeway. 

Trump announced Saturday he was deploying 2,000 National Guard members to help quell the violence, bypassing the governor, who typically activates the National Guard. The administration has also deployed several hundred active-duty Marines to respond to the riots.

The move prompted Newsom to file a lawsuit against the Trump administration over efforts to allegedly "federalize the California National Guard," while Democrats across the nation have attempted to pin blame for the violence on Trump's activation of the National Guard while characterizing the anti-ICE riots as "peaceful" demonstrations. 

IMMIGRATION AUTHORITIES HIGHLIGHT CRIMINAL HISTORY OF MULTIPLE MIGRANTS ARRESTED IN LOS ANGELES

protesters at night in LA , fireworks in background

Protesters attempt to light a Molotov cocktail as a firework explodes during a protest in Compton, Calif., Saturday, June 7, 2025, after federal immigration authorities conducted operations.  (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

Speaking with reporters in the Oval Office Tuesday, Trump said Americans can expect additional immigration raids across the country similar to those in California, warning that any potential riots that break out in response to the raids will be met with "equal or greater force" compared to the government's handling of recent Los Angeles violence.

Fox News Digital's Emma Colton contributed to this report.

Peter Pinedo is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

