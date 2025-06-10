Blue city mayor vows 'no tolerance' for anti-ICE violence as LA riots erupt: 'Unacceptable'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City Mayor Eric Adams took a harsh tone against any possibility of anti-ICE riots at a news conference on Monday, as cities around the country gear up for potential unrest.

Riots have occurred in Los Angeles in opposition to federal immigration authorities, in addition to demonstrations nationwide.

"I believe we must build a system based on trust not fear, but two wrongs do not make it right. I understand that some New Yorkers may be angry, afraid and ready to express that. New York City will always be a place to peacefully protest, we will not allow violence and lawlessness," Adams said. There have been protests throughout the city in recent days, Fox 5 New York reported.

"The escalation of protests in Los Angeles over the last couple of days is unacceptable and would not be tolerated if attempted in our city," he continued.

New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch said that if New York does "experience civil unrest of the sort that we have been witnessing in California, the full resources of the New York City Police Department are available and prepared to respond."

"We will maintain public order and we will do it consistent with the law," she added.

Tisch said the city does not "engage in civil immigration enforcement" but said they have "no tolerance for violence," "no tolerance for property damage" and "no tolerance" for blockade-style demonstrations.

Adams has exhibited a degree of cooperation with the Trump administration on federal immigration law, as a legal battle is underway to allow ICE to have an office on Riker’s Island – a request that Adams supports, but the city council has sued him over in opposition.

In February, border czar Tom Homan and Adams said they plan to work together.

"Getting back in Rikers Island is a game changer. Not only do we get the bad guys really hitting the streets, the intelligence of how [Tren de Aragua] operates, where they're operating, all this intelligence they gather at Rikers Island, we have access to," Homan said in a joint interview with Adams on "Fox & Friends" at the time.

"The far left has hijacked this narrative [that] ICE is running in our schools, ICE is running in our churches, and they are creating this frenzy. They're not in the business of just grabbing children. We need to just stop all this noise," Adams said in the interview.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles area continues to face riots, which has created a standoff between President Donald Trump, who’s ordered troops to the area, and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom. Over 100 people have been arrested, according to USA Today.

While there have been anti-ICE demonstrations during the day in Los Angeles and throughout the nation, the cause for concern has largely centered around property damage from agitators and looting businesses, according to Fox 11 LA.

"If I didn’t 'SEND IN THE TROOPS' to Los Angeles the last three nights, that once beautiful and great City would be burning to the ground right now, much like 25,000 houses burned to the ground in L.A. due to an incompetent Governor and Mayor – Incidentally, the much more difficult, time consuming, and stringent FEDERAL PERMITTING PROCESS is virtually complete on these houses, while the easy and simple City and State Permits are disastrously bungled up and WAY BEHIND SCHEDULE!" Trump posted to Truth Social on Tuesday morning.

"They are a total mess, and will be for a long time. People want to rebuild their houses. Call your incompetent Governor and Mayor, the Federal permitting is DONE!!!" he continued.

Newsom has said the violence has been instigated by the president.

"Have no doubt – Violent criminals who take advantage of Trump’s chaos WILL be held accountable. Our number one priority has been and will be keeping LA safe. If you’re protesting peacefully. Stay calm. Look out for one another," Newsom posted to X on Monday night.

The ICE backlash comes as the agency has a goal to arrest a minimum of 3,000 illegal immigrants daily, including those with additional criminal charges or convictions.