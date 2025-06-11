Texas Gov. Greg Abbott deploys National Guard across state ahead of anti-ICE protests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has deployed National Guard troops across the state ahead of more anti-ICE protests.

Abbott announced the move early Wednesday in a post on X as protests sprang up in parts of Texas and across the U.S. this week.

"Texas National Guard will be deployed to locations across the state to ensure peace & order," Abbott wrote in the post. "Peaceful protest is legal. Harming a person or property is illegal & will lead to arrest. @TexasGuard will use every tool & strategy to help law enforcement maintain order."

It was unclear where exactly Abbott was deploying the National Guard. Fox News Digital reached out to the governor’s office for more details but did not immediately hear back.

San Antonio Police Department Assistant Chief Jesse Salame told WOAI-TV that Chief William McManus confirmed the deployment of National Guard troops to the city, though he added that "we don’t have any additional details about their deployment."

Major demonstrations popped up in cities across Texas this week on the heels of violent riots in Los Angeles to protest federal immigration raids.

In Austin, four police officers were injured trying to disperse a crowd of several hundred demonstrators that moved between the state Capitol and a federal building that houses an ICE office on Monday night. Austin police used pepper spray balls and state police used tear gas when demonstrators began trying to deface the federal building with spray paint.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said three officers were injured when individuals began hurling "very large" rocks, while a fourth suffered a shoulder injury during an arrest.

"We support peaceful protest," Davis said. "When that protest turns violent, when it turns to throwing rocks and bottles ... that will not be tolerated. Arrests will be made."

Austin police arrested eight people, and state police arrested five more.

In Dallas, hundreds of protesters gathered near the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge on Monday night. The situation was tense at times, with people throwing water bottles, fireworks and rocks at police officers, FOX4 Dallas reported.

No officers were injured during the protest. Police arrested one individual, identified as 27-year-old Gerardo Velasquez Jr., who was charged with assault of a peace officer and attempt to take a weapon from an officer.

More protests were planned in Dallas and Austin for Saturday, while a demonstration was planned in San Antonio for Wednesday evening.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.