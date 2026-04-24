City manager 'begged' fired Cincinnati police chief for more officers on street as crime skyrocketed

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Cincinnati's now-former police chief, once sued by subordinates for alleged discrimination against White male officers, has been fired.

A termination announcement says Teresa Theetge was "begged" to put more officers on the streets during a crime-riddled summer last year. She was from her role as the city's top law enforcement officer on Thursday after only about three years on the job. She was a police officer in Cincinnati for 35 years.

City Manager Sheryl Long made Theetge's termination announcement.

"I recognize Chief Theetge’s more than 35 years of service to the Cincinnati Police Department and to this City. At the same time, after completing this review, it’s become clear that a change in leadership is necessary for the department moving forward," Long said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

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In a scathing termination letter, Long blasted Theetge for what she viewed as ineffective leadership and poor communication, including failing to adhere to a summer anti-violence plan.

"As just one example, you admitted you did not agree with the City’s Summer Safety Plan, which included more police coverage in the urban core, and you admitted that I begged you to fill the police work details called for in the summer plan."

Cincinnati found itself under national scrutiny last August after a viral beatdown in the city's downtown left a woman with neurological damage.

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In the early-morning hours of July 26, a confrontation outside the LoVe nightclub, located on the corner of Fourth and Elm Street in the city's downtown business district, led to a horrific beatdown that was captured on video.

The video circulated rapidly on social media, sparking fury as at least two White victims were pummeled into the ground by a group of Black suspects. Once on the ground, the suspects did not back off. Instead, they continued to stomp on the victims, one of whom was left with a possibly life-altering brain issue.

Over the course of the next month, seven people were arrested and charged with crimes related to the beating.

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Long also ripped Theetge for two shootings in the Fountain Square area in the city's downtown last October, saying she "failed to provide leadership in response to two shootings" in the area that month.

"You further admitted that on October 14 (the day after the second shooting) you chose to go to a play rather than attend a public safety town hall meeting..." Long wrote in the termination letter, later adding that Theetge "should not need to be told to attend a public safety meeting … the night after a shooting on Fountain Square."

In May of last year, four White male officers filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Theetge, who was the city's first female police chief, saying that they were passed over for promotions and passed over for preferred assignments because of their race and/or sex.

"Defendants’ intentional and discriminatory practices in assigning Lieutenants to preferred assignments has disproportionately favored non-White males and/or females, without legitimate, non-discriminatory justification, thereby denying Plaintiffs equal employment opportunities," the suit says in part.

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"The City and Chief Theetge have actively and systemically undertaken efforts to promote, advance, and make promotion and assignment decisions that are preferable to women and minorities, and to the exclusion of white men, including through hiring, diversity initiatives, outreach programs, promotional processes, and other steps that demonstrate both a systemic practice of discrimination against white males, and that there are background circumstances to support the suspicion that the defendant is that unusual employer who discriminates against the majority," the lawsuit also says.

Theetge's attorney did not return a request for comment. Neither did Mayor Aftab Pureval's office.