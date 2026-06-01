FBI's next move in Nancy Guthrie case could finally expose suspect, expert predicts

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LAS VEGAS — The FBI has been discussing bringing new tech tools into the Nancy Guthrie investigation, sources told Fox News Digital over the weekend.

They declined to elaborate.

Morgan Wright, the CEO and founder of the National Center for Open and Unsolved Cases, said he believes the tools are likely focused on one of three areas Monday.

"The solution to this case is going to be, I think, something technical, something that they come up with — new ways of analyzing data," he told Fox News Digital. "I'm looking at the video, the video forensics, signals analysis, blockchain kind of stuff."

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Video forensics could include technology that enhances publicly known or unknown video to help identify either the suspect or his vehicle. Signal analysis could include cell-site or ad-tech data analysis. And the blockchain could expose whoever was behind the ransom and extortion attempts, whether they were legitimate or not.

"If I'm going to put it into three buckets, I'd say it's going to come out of one of those three buckets," Wright, the editor and host of the "Crime: Reconstructed" Substack and podcast, added.

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Investigative genetic genealogy could still provide a major breakthrough, he said, but that's not new tech.

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He said he believes the publicly known evidence shows there was only one kidnapper involved, in part because only one person appears on video, and no one has come forward to claim the reward of over $1.2 million.

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"I don't know that there's anything else to indicate a second person," he said.

That's likely why the suspect was seen struggling to obscure the camera and eventually took it with him, he added. Not to hide his face, which was already covered, but to mask the suspect vehicle.

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"The blood trail stops at the edge of the driveway," he said. "So we know there was a car."

The investigation, which kicked off four months ago Monday after Guthrie's suspected abduction from her home in Tucson, has already involved the use of state-of-the-art Bluetooth detection deployed over the neighborhood in a helicopter and the groundbreaking recovery of Nest doorbell camera video.

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The Bluetooth "sniffer" was flown around the area in the hope that it could pick up signs from Guthrie's pacemaker device.

She did not have a cloud subscription for her cameras, and the physical device itself was missing before police arrived to investigate her disappearance. But the FBI and Google teamed up to recover images that show a masked man on her doorstep on the night of her abduction as well as several weeks earlier.

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The Guthrie family is urging anyone with information to dial 1-800-CALL-FBI. There is a combined reward of more than $1.2 million for information that breaks the case.

Anonymous tips can also be sent to Tucson's Crime Stoppers affiliate, 88-Crime, at 1-520-882-7463.