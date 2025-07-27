Brutal downtown brawl leaves victims bloodied as Cincinnati police launch investigation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Cincinnati are investigating a viral video that shows what appears to be a violent brawl in the downtown section of the city.

The fight happened on Friday night, between Elm and Fourth Streets, according to FOX 19 in Cincinnati. Several videos of the fight have made the rounds on social media.

A man in a white t-shirt appears to be shoved to the ground by two other men and mercilessly beaten. The video then shows others in the crowd, women included, joining in on the beating. The man's head appears to be stomped multiple times.

The man continued to be battered for about 50 seconds before he was helped back onto his feet.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT AND LANGUAGE

But he immediately took a step and fell back down. Several people responded to help the man back up, and one man could be heard saying, "My man’s drunk."

The man eventually gets back on his feet, and he appears to be bleeding from his head, nose and mouth.

A woman then appears to rush to the man's aid, but she is then attacked by the crowd. She suffers two brutal blows to the face, which send her slamming down on the pavement. She appears to be knocked unconscious after her head hits the pavement.

It is unclear who the initial aggressors were. The man and woman seen being beaten in the video are White, and the large crowd that targets the pair is made up largely of Black assailants.

Cincinnati Chief of Police Teresa Theetge told Fox News Digital she was disgusted by the brawl.

"The behavior displayed is nothing short of cruel and absolutely unacceptable," she said in a statement. "Our investigative team is working diligently to identify every individual involved in causing harm. It’s also important to clarify: this was a sudden dispute between individuals following a verbal altercation."

Over the weekend, Cincinnati hosted a music fest, and Chief Theetge said the fight was "not connected in any way" to the festival.

She asked anyone with information to contact the police department or call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.