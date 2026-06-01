Karmelo Anthony trial ignites rival camps that threaten to get in jurors’ heads in track meet stabbing: expert

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The first day of jury selection in the case involving a Texas teenager accused of stabbing 17-year-old Austin Metcalf to death following a confrontation at a high school track meet was ushered in by demonstrators from both sides taking to the streets outside the courthouse, raising concerns about a potential outside influence impacting the jury.

Karmelo Anthony, 18, is charged with first-degree murder stemming from Metcalf’s death.

The case sparked outrage both in the local community and nationwide, with conversations surrounding race and self-defense rights taking center stage.

On Monday, as prospective jurors arrived at the courthouse to be considered for selection, a crowd of demonstrators descended outside the court-ordered perimeter to voice their support for both sides of the case.

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Positioned on opposite sides of the street, video footage shows the groups chanting, playing instruments and carrying signs both in favor and against Anthony – with the crowd of counter-demonstrators also carrying a large sign with Metcalf’s photo.

"We declare, we decree, Karmelo is free," supporters of Anthony can be heard saying outside the courthouse.

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The presence of supporters from both sides presents a unique challenge for the attorneys seeking a fair trial in a case that has been marred by public perception and media attention, according to Texas defense attorney Larry Taylor.

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"It goes to reinforce potential negative biases, as well as potentially even create some new ones," Taylor told Fox News Digital. "And so to walk by individuals who are angry or shouting, it could get into the mindset of a potential juror."

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As jury selection remains underway, Taylor noted that any indication that a potential juror has been impacted by the demonstrators could be grounds for removal.

"If I see someone potentially nodding their head to the rhythm of a chant, it can be taken as something that they either agree with or have some kind of feeling toward," Taylor said. "And that could potentially have that juror struck."

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Before the trial was set to start, a Texas judge issued a gag order in the case – effectively barring anyone involved in the trial from speaking to the media. Cameras, livestreams and video recordings are also banned from inside the courtroom, and demonstrators must stay outside of a specific perimeter surrounding the courthouse.

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"[The judge] doesn’t want people coming up there in large numbers who feel that the case isn't necessarily going their way, and they have some kind of reaction to that," Taylor said. "You don't want witnesses to be pointed out or to be harassed or threatened."

According to Taylor, the judge presiding over Anthony’s case must walk a fine line between protecting the demonstrators’ freedom of speech and the defendant’s right to a fair trial.

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"You have the battle of the First Amendment versus the sanctity of the Seventh [Amendment]," Taylor told Fox News Digital. "Having access to the courts that is uninhibited and fair. So you have the judge weighing these constitutional rights and saying, ‘Okay, you have a right to protest, you have a right to be vocal, but I am going to set a distance away from my court so that I will have a fair and impartial jury."

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The possibility of allowing outside influences to impact the outcome of the trial could be monumental, as Taylor insists the judge must prioritize shielding the jurors from any potential biases.

"If things go crazy, and demonstrators are threatening witnesses as they're walking in, and people seem rattled, then the case just doesn't flow," Taylor said. "You're setting yourself up for an appeal or a mistrial, and having to do this all over again."

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Anthony was indicted on the first-degree murder charge by a Collin County grand jury stemming from the alleged stabbing at a Frisco track meet on April 2, 2025.

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"For weeks, my team has been presenting evidence to the grand jury," Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said after the indictment. "Today, I summarized that evidence, and I asked the Grand Jury to return a first-degree murder indictment against Karmelo Anthony — which they did."

"With that indictment, the case now moves formally into the court system," Willis added.

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Anthony is accused of fatally stabbing Metcalf inside a Memorial High School team tent during the sporting event, with investigators alleging Anthony told Metcalf, "Touch me and see what happens," before retrieving a knife from his bag.

The alleged stabbing was due to a confrontation between the two teenagers, according to police.

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Immediately after the incident, authorities said Anthony told responding officers he acted in self-defense, telling officers, "I’m not alleged, I did it."

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Mike Howard, Anthony’s attorney, has insisted that the details surrounding what led up to the confrontation have not been disclosed to the public, and will be released in court.

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"We expect that when the full story is heard, the prosecution will not be able to rule out the reasonable doubt that Karmelo Anthony may have acted in self-defense," Howard said following the indictment.

WATCH: Father speaks out after son was stabbed to death at track meet

As the court prepares to hear opening statements in the case, Taylor said the presence of the demonstrators outside the courthouse could bring a sense of peace and support for both families.

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"Both families in essence have lost sons," Taylor said. "Karmelo Anthony will never be the same – he could potentially be imprisoned. And so seeing supporters of your child gives hope to the family that actually lost their son. Seeing people out there in support of their son gives them a hope that justice will fall their way."

Fox News Digital reached out to Anthony’s attorney and the Collin County District Attorney’s office for comment.

Fox News Digital's Stepheny Price, Peter D'Abrosca and Kyle Schmidbauer contributed to this report.