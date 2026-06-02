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Iowa

Iowa man suspected of killing 6 family members in 'act of evil'

Police found victims at a home, a separate residence, and a business in what they say stemmed from a domestic dispute

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
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Iowa man suspected of killing 6 relatives dies by suicide, police say Video

Iowa man suspected of killing 6 relatives dies by suicide, police say

Police in Muscatine, Iowa, say a man fatally shot six relatives at multiple locations before taking his own life as officers attempted to speak with him. (Credit: ABC Affiliate WQAD/Muscatine Police Department via Facebook)

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An Iowa man is suspected of fatally shooting six relatives before taking his own life on Monday, authorities said.

Muscatine Police Chief Anthony Kies said officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 12:12 p.m. Monday at a home on Park Avenue in Muscatine, a city roughly 50 miles southeast of Cedar Rapids.

When officers arrived, they discovered four victims inside the residence suffering from gunshot wounds. All four were pronounced dead at the scene, Kies said during a news conference.

Investigators quickly identified the suspected gunman as Ryan Willis McFarland, 52, of Muscatine. Police said McFarland had left the residence before officers arrived.

5 FOUND DEAD IN MINNESOTA APPARENT MURDER-SUICIDE: POLICE

mascatine crime scene

Law enforcement officers investigate a crime scene in Muscatine, Iowa, after authorities said six family members were fatally shot. (WQAD via Reuters)

Authorities later located McFarland on the city's riverfront trail near a pedestrian bridge.

"While talking to Ryan Willis McFarland, he took his own life," Kies said.

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Officers and emergency medical personnel attempted to render aid, but McFarland was pronounced dead at the scene.

As investigators continued examining the case, police developed information suggesting there could be additional victims elsewhere in the city.

muscatine crime scene

Police investigate after multiple people were found dead in separate locations across Muscatine, Iowa. (WQAD via Reuters)

Officers subsequently discovered an adult male dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside a residence on Mill Street. Investigators later found another adult male dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside a business on Grandview Avenue.

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Police believe all six victims were family members of McFarland.

"The preliminary investigation indicates the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute," Kies said.

Authorities have not yet publicly identified the victims or released details about their ages and specific relationships to McFarland.

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The Muscatine Police Department is being assisted in the investigation by the Muscatine Fire Department, Muscatine County Sheriff's Office, Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

muscatine crime scene

Investigators work at a Muscatine, Iowa, crime scene following a shooting that left six relatives dead, according to police. (WQAD via Reuters)

Kies called the killings an "act of evil" and said the community is mourning.

"Today, I simply do not have the words," Kies said. "This act of evil and what it has done to our community."

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The chief confirmed McFarland had a criminal record but declined to provide additional details.

The investigation remains active as detectives continue processing multiple crime scenes and conducting witness interviews. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shootings to contact the Muscatine Police Department's Major Crimes Unit.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

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