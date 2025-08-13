Cincinnati police union blasts 'political games' as leaders call for prosecution of White man in viral assault

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Cincinnati police union is firing back as local leaders are calling for the prosecution of several White individuals involved in the viral downtown assault that led to six people being injured in late-July.

The city’s Fraternal Order of Police released a statement defending the department’s investigation of the violent beatdown, while condemning city leaders’ demands that additional arrests be made.

"Cincinnati Police investigators have worked tirelessly to gather all of the facts, meet with prosecutors and sign appropriate charges to ensure those involved will be brought to justice," Ken Kober, president of Queen City Lodge #69, said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Efforts have been made by politicians to influence the outcome of the investigation for their own gain. It's wildly inappropriate. There's no place for political games in law enforcement."

CINCINNATI LEADERS 'DEMANDING PROSECUTION' OF WHITE MAN IN VIRAL STREET FIGHT

The union previously noted the White individuals involved in the fight have been identified as "victims," according to WKRC 12.

The development comes after Ohio state Rep. Cecil Thomas spoke out at a public discussion Monday to discuss concerns over the city’s handling of the investigation into the fight, WLWT reported .

"The video speaks for itself," Thomas said, according to the outlet. "The method by which this situation has been handled raises serious questions as to whether there is bias involved in this investigation. It also brings into question the lack of integrity and whether there is something else to hide."

The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office declined Fox News Digital's request for comment.

SEVENTH CINCINNATI ASSAULT SUSPECT ARRESTED OVER VIOLENT BEATDOWN

The comments are in response to a July 26 beatdown on the corner of Fourth and Elm streets that quickly went viral, sparking national outrage and putting pressure on Cincinnati’s leadership to address safety concerns.

Additional footage of the assault obtained by WLWT shows the unidentified White man allegedly hitting a Black man in the face, leading to several others joining in on the beatdown that ultimately led to seven arrests.

A separate video obtained by Fox News Digital revealed another angle of the moments before the fight, in which a White man can be heard repeatedly using a racial slur toward the group before the physical altercation began.

CINCINNATI BRAWL TIMELINE: BRUTAL ASSAULT SPIRALS INTO NATIONAL FIRESTORM

The viral incident has sparked racial tensions within the city as all seven arrested individuals are African American.

Last week, a grand jury indicted Patrick Rosemond, 38, Jermaine Matthews, 39, Montianez Merriweather, 34, DeKyra Vernon, 24, Dominique Kittle, 37, and Aisha Devaughn, 25, on three counts of alleged felonious assault, three charges of assault and two charges of aggravated rioting, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office confirmed to Fox News Digital.

WATCH: Cincinnati is 'not being managed properly,' says Cory Bowman

If convicted , they would each face the possibility of up to 29 years in prison.

A seventh individual, 32-year-old Gregory Wright, was arrested Monday afternoon and is facing charges of alleged aggravated riot and aggravated robbery, according to the Hamilton County Jail.

CINCINNATI VIRAL BEATING BODYCAM RELEASED AS SUSPECTS FACE NEW CHARGES IN GRAND JURY INDICTMENT

"It's a powder keg, it's a powder keg," Carl Lewis, the attorney for Wright, said during his client’s arraignment on Monday, according to WKRC 12.

Lewis reportedly was referring to the high-tension situation unfolding in the community following the beatdown.

"If, in fact, you start out with the narrative that they're 'victims' just based upon what you've seen in a video, that's a problem," Lewis said.

Lewis did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

CINCINNATI VIRAL BEATING VICTIM SAYS VIOLENT MOB STARTED ATTACKING ‘LIKE A PACK OF WOLVES’

WATCH: Viral Cincinnati attack victim speaks out amid recovery from violent beating

The potentially explosive situation forced Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Tyrone Yates to request additional security during Wright’s arraignment, WKRC 12 reported.

"Can we send a couple of deputies to the outside to make sure that while I conduct this hearing, everyone understands that everyone is to be cool, to keep their cool," Yates said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Kearney also reportedly weighed in on the criticism.

"The actions of the White people involved appear to be the proximate cause of the violence, and they should be charged," Kearney said, according to WKRC 12. "We should push for justice and not turn against each other."

Kearney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.