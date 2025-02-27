Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Pam Bondi

AG Bondi dismisses DEI lawsuits brought against police, fire departments under Biden administration

The dismissed cases mark 'an early step toward eradicating illegal DEI preferences across the government and in the private sector,' the DOJ said

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Published
close
Trump has stopped America’s DEI ‘scandal,’ JD Vance says in exclusive interview Video

Trump has stopped America’s DEI ‘scandal,’ JD Vance says in exclusive interview

Vice President JD Vance sets the record straight with President Donald Trump’s approach to DEI and more during an appearance on ‘Sunday Morning Futures.’

The Department of Justice has dismissed Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) lawsuits brought against various police and fire departments across the country under the Biden administration, which deemed aptitude tests in certain cases as discriminatory.

The lawsuits, which the DOJ said did not show evidence of intentional discrimination, were filed in efforts to require race-based hiring after statistical disparities between applicants of different races and genders.

"American communities deserve firefighters and police officers to be chosen for their skill and dedication to public safety – not to meet DEI quotas," Attorney General Pam Bondi said.

GROUP OF DEI WORKERS SUE TO STOP TRUMP EXECUTIVE ORDERS 

A split of Joe Biden and Pam Bondi

Attorney General Pam Bondi dismissed DEI lawsuits on Wednesday brought against police and fire departments under the Biden administration, who demonized standard testing procedures in certain instances when minorities performed poorly. (Getty Images)

Typically acknowledged in the proposed consent decrees, the departments used neutral selection tools, such as credit checks, exams and physical exercises, to choose candidates for the open positions, and White men tended to score or perform better.

For example, a case filed in October against the City of Durham (North Carolina), alleged "unintentional" discrimination against Black applicants because they did not pass the written test with a score of 70% or better as often as White candidates did, which resulted in fewer Black employees.

The complaint proposed getting rid of the neutral written test and "back pay and/or preferential hiring to Black candidates who were not hired because of the written exam" as solutions. The cost would have been around $980,000 in monetary relief, according to the case.

Firefighters and DEI split image

The DEI cases were brought against some police and fire departments after the written and physical exams required of applicants showed that, in some cases, Black candidates and women did not meet the standards as often. (iStock)

OPINION: LAWFARE AND THE DEATH OF DEI AND AFFIRMATIVE ACTION 

In a different case filed against Maryland State Police in October 2024, it was suggested that the agency not use its current selection tools, which consisted of a written test with a score of 70% or better and a physical test that involved push-ups, sit-ups, a flexibility reach, a trigger pull and a 1.5-mile run.

"Because Black applicants passed the test less often than White applicants and because women passed the physical test less often than men, the Civil Rights Division concluded that Maryland was illegally discriminating against Black applicants and women," the case said.

The suggested changes involved ditching the prior selection tools and providing a total of $2.75 million in monetary relief to Black candidates who were not hired because of written test results and women who were not hired because of physical test results.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The DOJ said similar cases were also brought against the cities of South Bend, Indiana, and Cobb County in Georgia.

A split of Trump and the Department of Justice

Trump's Attorney General Pam Bondi said the dismissed DEI cases fall in accordance with the administration's push to put an end to DEI practices. (AP Images / Getty Images)

Cases dismissed on Wednesday marked "an early step toward eradicating illegal DEI preferences across the government and in the private sector," the DOJ said.

More from Politics