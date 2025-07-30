Expand / Collapse search
DOJ, FBI investigate brutal Cincinnati assault captured in viral video

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
Chief of Police in Cincinnati denounces 'politics' during investigation into viral beatdown Video

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge said Tuesday night that she doesn't like seeing the city cast in a negative light, especially in the national news.

CINCINNATI – The FBI and Department of Justice have confirmed that there is an open federal investigation into the vicious downtown beating last weekend that went viral online, shocking the nation.

"The FBI has been and will continue closely coordinating with the Cincinnati Police Department on this matter," the federal law enforcement group told Fox News Digital on Wednesday morning. 

A DOJ official also confirmed Wednesday morning that there is an open federal investigation into the matter. 

Cincinnati street beat-down

A fight broke out on Friday night in Downtown Cincinnati, leaving several people injured. (X/@Anthea06274890)

THIRD SUSPECT IN BRUTAL CINCINNATI BEATDOWN ARRESTED, CHARGED WITH ASSAULT

On Sunday night, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon intimated about potential federal hate crime charges. 

"Our federal hate crimes laws apply to ALL Americans. We [at the DOJ Civil Rights Division] will monitor closely how local authorities handle this attack," she said on X regarding the beatings. "Nobody in our great nation should be the victim of such a crime, and where race is a motivation, federal law may apply."

The chaotic scene caught the attention of Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, who slammed the assailants as "derelicts" and took to X to call for a federal investigation. 

"The do-nothing, extreme liberal Mayor [Aftab Pureval] won’t lift a finger to protect his streets and restore order, so it’s time to bring in professionals who will," Moreno wrote.

Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies before Senate

Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Department of Justice are investigating the viral Cincinnati assault. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images)

Attorney General Pam Bondi thanked Moreno for connecting the DOJ with one of the victims, and for "caring so much." 

The beatings occurred on the corner of Fourth and Elm Street in Cincinnati's downtown business district in the early morning hours on Saturday. Video that has been shared widely online shows a group of people savagely assaulting two others during a confrontation, with a woman being knocked out cold in the street. 

Cincinnati street corner near LoVe, scene of viral beatdown

The corner of Fourth and Elm Street outside LoVe, a local nightclub, where the beating took place, as seen on July 28, 2025 in Cincinnati. (Peter D'Abrosca/Fox News Digital)

TWO ARRESTED IN BRUTAL CINCINNATI MOB ATTACK; ONE WAS FREED ON BAIL DESPITE SERIOUS CHARGES

As of Wednesday morning, three people had been arrested and taken into custody, while two others had been charged but not yet arrested. 

Montianez Merriweather, 34, and Dekyra Vernon, 24, were arrested Tuesday night. Both face felonious assault, aggravated riot and assault charges. Merriweather is being held on a $500,000 bond, while Vernon is being held on a $200,000 bond.

A third suspect, Jermaine Matthews, was taken into custody overnight and charged with aggravated riot and assault. He is being held on $100,000 bond. 

Meriweather was out on bond after being charged with receiving stolen property, weapons under disability, improper transportation of a firearm and other charges earlier this month. 

Cincinnati Chief of Police Teresa Theetge denounced the attack at a Tuesday night public safety meeting. 

Cincinnati Chief of Police Teresa Theetge

Cincinnati Chief of Police Teresa Theetge announces the arrests of two people who were allegedly involved in a fight over the weekend that gained national attention. (Fox News Digital)

"Let me be clear, crystal clear, that was a violent, violent encounter," she said. "It makes me sick to watch it over and over again on national news especially. I do not like Cincinnati being portrayed in a negative light on the national news. We can do better. We can so much better."

Theetge declined to comment further after the meeting, and the Cincinnati Police Department did not return a Wednesday morning comment request. 

Fox News Digital reached out to Pureval's office. 

Fox News' Greg Wehner contributed to this report. 

Peter D'Abrosca joined Fox News Digital in 2025. Previously, he was a politics reporter at The Tennessee Star. 

He grew up in Rhode Island and is a graduate of Elon University. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.