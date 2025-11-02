Aftab Pureval wins second term as Cincinnati mayor, extending Democrats’ hold on city hall

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval, the Democrat incumbent, won a second term on Tuesday, defeating Republican challenger Cory Bowman.

The win cements Democrats’ control of Cincinnati’s local government and adds to Pureval’s growing profile in Ohio politics, a state that has become a tougher landscape for Democrats. Pureval, a former special assistant U.S. attorney, first claimed the mayor’s office in 2021 after winning nearly 66% of the vote.

Bowman, the half-brother of Vice President JD Vance, has never held public office but was inspired to run after Vance’s inauguration. He founded an evangelical church in Cincinnati’s West End and runs a local coffee shop. Bowman campaigned on conservative values and criticized what he called "City Hall’s out-of-touch priorities."

Vance remained on the sidelines during Bowman's campaign, but voiced his support in an X post in May, calling him "a good guy with a heart for serving his community," and urged followers to "get out there and vote for him."

Bowman responded to the X with "Love you, brother!"

Although Pureval held a strong advantage, voter unease over downtown crime and daily livability made the campaign a telling example of how local elections are increasingly shaped by national political undercurrents.

Over the summer, a viral downtown brawl captured on a cellphone video dominated headlines and intensified voter concern over public safety. The incident became a defining moment in the mayoral race.

Pureval pointed to the city’s increased investment in police recruitment and community partnerships, while Bowman called for tougher enforcement and greater accountability from City Hall.