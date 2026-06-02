Republicans chase breakthroughs in multiple state primary elections and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Republicans chase historic breakthroughs in multi-state primary elections

2. FBI's next move in Nancy Guthrie case could finally expose suspect

3. Trump reportedly fumed at Netanyahu in tense phone call

MAJOR HEADLINES

GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY — From reality TV to city hall? Trump-backed Spencer Pratt soars in LA mayor race as Californians vote. Continue reading …

CAUGHT ON CAMERA — Michigan nurse filmed threatening to slit Trump's throat now under federal probe. Continue reading …

ATOMIC BACKSTOP — Another NATO ally signs onto European nuclear umbrella as continent boosts self-defense. Continue reading …

MOB MENTALITY — Wild scenes unfold as social media teen meetup overwhelms popular beach. Continue reading …

‘HORRIFIC’ — Train rider killed in unprovoked knife attack as CCTV captures every second. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

CASH FIGHT — Republican backlash imperils Trump's $2 billion DOJ 'anti-weaponization' fund. Continue reading …

LONE STAR SURGE — Inside the Southern boomtown that became America’s fastest-growing city. Continue reading …

STARS AND GRIPES — Biden’s posh vacation enclave roiled as church axes July 4 tradition over ‘whiteness’ debate: ‘Spewing lies’. Continue reading …

HANDS-OFF HAVOC — Sherrill deploys riot gear only after Fox News reported bare-bones police presence. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

CRITICAL DEFENSE — Sunny Hostin says scandal-plagued Maine Democrat is 'liar' and 'racist,' still supports. Continue reading …

NEWSROOM DRAMA — CBS bosses told Scott Pelley they wanted him to stay before he lashed out at them. Continue reading …

PARTY IN CRISIS — Newsom blasts Dems' 'victim mindset' that made them unable to handle homelessness. Continue reading …

REWRITING HISTORY — Former aide says Dr. Biden trying to rewrite her real-time reaction to 2024 debacle. Continue reading …

OPINION

LIZ PEEK — Democrats face a socialist reckoning they are too scared to stop. Continue reading …

JOE ABRAHAM — After losing my daughter, I learned where the immigration crisis really begins. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

GOLDEN STATE EXODUS — Californians fleeing to red states are driving up home prices and rents in their new cities, data shows. Continue reading …

COMPETITIVE BALANCE? — Rams trade for Myles Garrett raises concerns about Superteams, parity and tanking. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on airport architecture and Olympic outlooks. Continue reading …

MINTED FOR GLORY — US Mint drops three commemorative coins to celebrate 2026 FIFA World Cup. Continue reading …

DISEASE WATCH — Tick bite ER visits are surging — here's what to know. See video …

WATCH

MATTHEW WHITAKER – NATO ambassador says Trump holds all cards in Iran talks. See video …

CHRISTINA COLEMAN – Remains of missing scientist found in New Mexico. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in for a breakdown of California's primary election day, and as the race for Los Angeles Mayor is hitting a boiling point. Check it out ...



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.