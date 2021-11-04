Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Chilly weather settles across East as heavy rain forecast for West

Warm air will return for the East by the weekend

By Adam Klotz | Fox News
National weather forecast for Nov 4 Video

National weather forecast for Nov 4

Fox News meteorologist Adam Klotz has your FoxCast.

A fall chill settled across large portions of the eastern U.S. on Thursday, as nearly 20 million people woke up to freeze warnings and frost advisories

COLD WEATHER, SNOW FORECAST FOR PARTS OF NORTHEAST, MICHIGAN

However, Thursday is projected to be the last really chilly day for many of these areas. 

Frost and freeze alerts in the eastern U.S.

Frost and freeze alerts in the eastern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Warm air returns by the weekend, as temperatures are forecast to rise 5-15 degrees above November averages.

Front in the South

Front in the South (Credit: Fox News)

In the southeastern U.S., a passing frontal boundary will bring showers on Thursday. 

The system will then shift south into Florida, bringing heavy rain on Friday. 

Front in Florida

Front in Florida (Credit: Fox News)



On the West Coast, heavy rain from a stormy system is expected from northern California to western Washington

Areas along the coast will receive 3-5 inches by the weekend. 

Western storms

Western storms (Credit: Fox News)

Significant flash flooding will also be possible. 

High wind warnings and wind advisories are in effect for portions of California, Oregon and Washington; 60-75 mph wind gusts are likely. 

