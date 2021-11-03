Cold weather, snow forecast for parts of Northeast, Michigan

The coldest air so far this season has spread south and eastward, with temperatures getting into the 40s and 50s as far as south Texas on Wednesday, marking the end of the growing season for many states.

COLD WEATHER FORECAST ACROSS US

Cold air blowing over the relatively warm waters of the Great Lakes will keep lake-effect snow showers and a wintry mix for parts of the Northeast and Michigan through Thursday.

A stationary front draped across the southern Plains will bring heavy rainfall to parts of Texas.

Flash flooding will be a risk for southeast Texas, especially around the Houston area.

The next storm system impacting the West moves in on Wednesday.

Some coastal areas will receive 3-5 inches of rain.

High wind watches are also in effect Wednesday night, as the system moves in.