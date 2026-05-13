Children’s book author sentenced for husband’s poisoning death; judge calls her ‘too dangerous’

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A Utah children’s book author who once wrote about helping her young sons cope with grief was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of killing her husband with a fentanyl-laced drink.

Kouri Richins was sentenced in a case that stunned observers with its mix of alleged greed, deception and deeply personal fallout.

In handing down the sentence, Judge Richard Mrazik said he considered the full scope of the case under Utah law, including the severity of the crime and its impact on those involved, especially the couple’s three sons.

Records show the couple’s sons had asked that their mother be sentenced to life in prison, saying they feared her.

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The judge noted that, even under a lesser sentence of 25 years to life, Richins likely would not have been eligible for parole until around age 66.

The judge said the sentence ensures Richins "will be unable to harm anyone for the next three decades or much longer," while acknowledging the long-term emotional toll on her children.

He said he has "genuine concern" for the boys in the decades ahead and could not predict how their views may evolve over time, expressing hope that those affected by Eric Richins’ death will eventually find peace.

The judge added that Kouri Richins is "simply too dangerous to ever be free."

Before handing down the sentence, the judge warned those in the courtroom to remain composed.

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"This is an emotionally charged situation, reasonably so, but no outward reactions," Mrazik said.

Richins sat at the defense table in a lime green jail uniform as her supporters filled the back rows, while Eric Richins’ family sat just feet away.

Prosecutors called victim witnesses, beginning with Eric’s father, Gene, who described a son devoted to his family.

"Eric was first and foremost an incredible father," he said. "To his three boys, his sons were his world.

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"The sports teams still break their huddle by saying, ‘1-2-3 Eric,’" he added. "Eric’s boys lost a father. I lost my son."

Eric’s sister, Katie, spoke next on what would have been his 44th birthday.

"Today is Eric’s birthday. I stand before you because he can’t," she said.

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She accused Richins of cutting the boys off from family and trying to access their father’s assets.

"She used them as a bargaining chip," Katie said, adding Richins spent years fighting for control of trust funds.

Katie also described her brother’s fears about the marriage, telling the court he believed Richins was "the most evil person he had ever met."

"He knew his sons did not like her and preferred to be far away from her," she said. "He said he could never allow his children to spend half of their time alone with her."

Statements from the couple’s children were also read in court, describing fear and trauma.

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"I woke up to sirens… I was scared," one child wrote.

"You took away my dad for no reason other than greed," the other said.

In records obtained by People, the children also expressed fear of their mother being released.

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"I’m afraid if she gets out, she will come after me and my brothers," one wrote.

Prosecutors urged the court to hold Richins fully accountable.

"Kouri Richins earned this," Summit County Attorney Brad Bloodworth said. "Fathers are not meant to bury sons."

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The sentencing fell on what would have been Eric Richins’ 44th birthday.

During the hearing, prosecutors asked the judge to bar Richins from contacting her children unless they initiated it, but the judge said he could not legally grant that request.

"I don’t like what I’m about to say, but under the law, I cannot," Mrazik said.

The court scheduled a restitution hearing for July 31.

The defense presented letters asking for leniency, while a pastor described Richins as active in jail programs.

Richins became emotional as her brother addressed her directly.

"Little sister, I love you. I miss you," he said.

Richins then addressed the court, speaking directly to her children.

"My sweet baby boys," she said. "I know today you don’t want to speak with me. … That’s OK."

She urged them not to let the case define them.

"Use those opportunities to grow and to learn. They do not define you."

Richins claimed she had tried to contact them but had been cut off.

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"I have been desperately trying to get in contact with you," she said.

She insisted she had not abandoned them.

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"I did not abandon you, regardless of what anyone tells you."

She also reflected on her marriage, acknowledging infidelity on both sides.

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"I fell in love with someone who wasn’t your dad. … Your dad fell in love with someone who wasn’t me."

"We forgave and moved on, and we loved. Our love was enough. Your love is all you need to ignore the noise," she added.

Richins also denied killing her husband and said she will continue fighting the conviction.

"Murder? No. Absolutely not," she said. "I will not be blamed for something I did not do."

After the sentencing, Richins’ brother shared an exclusive statement with Fox News defending her and sharply criticizing the case against her.

"Today is not justice," he wrote. "Money, greed and opportunity have ruled the day."

He accused prosecutors and law enforcement of misconduct, calling the case "corruption" and a justice system that has "lost its way."

"Kouri is innocent. We stand with her fully," he wrote, adding the family plans to pursue an appeal.

Defense attorney Kathy Nester echoed Richins' brother and said they plan to appeal and seek a new trial. The judge granted 28 days to file the appeal.

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Richins was convicted earlier this year of murdering her husband, along with multiple counts of fraud and forgery tied to what prosecutors described as a calculated plot to collect nearly $2 million in life insurance while drowning in roughly $7.5 million in debt.

Jurors heard she closed on a $2.9 million mansion the same day her husband died and later spent more than $1.3 million in insurance proceeds within months.

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Investigators testified that Eric Richins had more than five times the lethal amount of fentanyl in his system. Prosecutors also pointed to an earlier alleged attempt to poison him weeks before his death.

The case drew national attention, not only for the allegations, but for what followed.

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After her husband’s death, Richins published a children’s book about grief meant to help her sons cope with the loss, a detail prosecutors said underscored the calculated nature of the crime.

Fox News' Kelly Skehen contributed to this report.