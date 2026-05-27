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Homeland Security

Federal agents in New Jersey beat back anti-ICE agitators in chaos outside Delaney Hall detention facility

Confrontation follows days of protests over alleged hunger strike and conditions at the privately run facility

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
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Federal agents in New Jersey beat back anti-ICE agitators in chaos outside Delaney Hall detention facility Video

Federal agents in New Jersey beat back anti-ICE agitators in chaos outside Delaney Hall detention facility

Federal agents and anti-ICE agitators clashed outside the Delaney Hall detention facility in New Jersey. (Credit: FNTV)

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Federal agents deployed pepper spray and beat back anti-ICE agitators outside the Delaney Hall detention center in New Jersey on Tuesday night, following days of chaos outside the privately run facility.

The confrontation, captured on video shared by FreedomNewsTV, shows the agitators trying to stop vehicles from leaving Delaney Hall in Newark. Authorities are seen attempting to stop agitators from obstructing vehicles and clearing them from the road.

The video shows the encounter turned physical as federal agents forcibly pushed back agitators who made contact with the hood of a vehicle trying to leave the facility. Some agents were also seen deploying pepper spray while others used batons against the agitators.

BLUE STATE ICE FACILITY RAMPS UP SECURITY WITH NEW BARRICADES AMID CLASHES WITH PROTESTERS

Federal agents clash with anti-ICE agitators outside Delaney Hall in Newark, N.J.

Federal agents pushed back anti-ICE agitators who were blocking vehicles from leaving Delaney Hall, a privately run immigration detention facility, in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (FNTV)

On Tuesday night, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin addressed the latest confrontation in a post on X.

"ICE law enforcement officers were assaulted by anti-ICE rioters who sprayed law enforcement with an unknown chemical substance," Mullin wrote, adding that two individuals were arrested for allegedly assaulting, resisting and impeding federal officers.

Federal agents swinging batons at anti-ICE agitators

Federal agents were seen hitting some agitators with batons during the encounter outside Delaney Hall in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (FNTV)

The clashes extended a weekend protest over conditions for detainees in the facility, prompted by a reported hunger strike undertaken by the detainees themselves.

Mullin on Monday denied the claims, writing, "There is NO hunger strike at Delaney Hall. There are no subprime conditions."

Protestors and ICE agents clashing outside Delaney Hall detention center in Newark

Protestors and ICE agents clashed outside the Delaney Hall detention center during a protest against detainee transfers in Newark, N.J., on May 26, 2026. (Andres Kudacki/AP)

SOMETHING TO HIDE? ICE UNDER FIRE FOR SUBSTANDARD CONDITIONS AT FOR-PROFIT DETENTION CENTER

During the days of demonstrations, prominent New Jersey Democrats came to the facility, including Sen. Andy Kim and Gov. Mikie Sherrill. While Kim was allowed entry to the facility, Sherrill was denied.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill and Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., stand outside Newark, New Jersey's Delaney Hall detention center during a protest.

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill and Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., stand outside Newark, New Jersey's Delaney Hall detention center during a protest on Monday, May 25, 2026. (Governor Mikie Sherrill)

Democrats, including Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., rallied around Sherrill, criticizing ICE and the facility on social media.

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday said, "We will NOT let rioters stop or slow @ICEgov down."

ICE agents detaining a protestor outside Delaney Hall detention center in Newark

ICE agents detain a protestor outside the Delaney Hall detention center after demonstrators protested the transfer of detainees in Newark, N.J., on May 26, 2026. (Andres Kudacki/AP)

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"While New Jersey sanctuary politicians and anti-ICE agitators chose to spend their Memorial Day weekend smearing law enforcement and rioting outside ICE’s Delaney Hall facility, our law enforcement continued to put their lives on the line to arrest murderers, pedophiles, and kidnappers," the department wrote on X, replying with a thread of posts and images of criminal illegal aliens they say have been arrested.

Fox News Digital’s Robert McGreevy and Peter Pinedo contributed to this report.

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