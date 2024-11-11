Children's book author accused of poisoning dead husband spun web of tall tales: prosecutors

Kouri Richins, the Utah mother of three who wrote a children's book about grief after she allegedly killed her husband in 2022, wanted to show off her "accomplishments" and "status" as part of "an elaborate facade," according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors' assertions that Richins wanted to show off her "status" come as they argue to keep at least nine of the 11 charges filed against her as part of one murder case while her defense seeks to sever the counts into separate cases that would be tried separately.

Authorities in 2023 charged Richins, now 35, with her 39-year-old husband Eric Richins' poisoning death as a means to collect millions in life insurance funds.

The night Eric died on March 3, 2022, authorities say the couple was celebrating Kouri's recent closure of a $2 million mansion under construction that she wanted to flip and sell for a profit as part of her real-estate business, a warrant states. She then allegedly spiked Eric's cocktail with fentanyl, a deadly illicit drug, killing him in their bed.

UTAH CHILDREN'S BOOK AUTHOR KOURI RICHINS HAD 2 KEY MOTIVES TO KILL HUSBAND: CRIMINAL DEFENSE ATTORNEY

Richins is facing 11 charges, which include attempted aggravated murder, aggravated murder, two counts of distribution of a controlled substance, two counts of mortgage fraud, two counts of fraudulent insurance claim, and three counts of forgery.

The murder suspect is asking a Summit County court to sever the attempted aggravated murder, mortgage fraud and related forgery charges from the rest of the charges, arguing that they stem from different criminal allegations.

UTAH CHILDREN'S BOOK AUTHOR ACCUSED OF KILLING HUSBAND SPEAKS OUT FOR 1ST TIME: 'THIS MEANS WAR'

Meanwhile, prosecutors have since moved to dismiss two counts of distribution of a controlled substance altogether.

The state is trying to keep the other nine charges together because they "are directly connected by the Defendant’s motive for financial gain and for the world to view her as an accomplished person of status," prosecutors said in a Nov. 8 filing.

SIGN UP TO GET THE TRUE-CRIME NEWSLETTER

"The offenses that the Defendant seeks to sever precipitated other offenses, and an arc of the Defendant’s increasingly aggressive parasitic behavior connects all nine offenses. Moreover, the Aggravated Murder and the Attempted Aggravated Murder are part 2 of a common scheme or plan," prosecutors said.

"[A]n arc of the Defendant’s increasingly aggressive parasitic behavior connects all nine offenses." — Summit County prosecutors

They added that Kouri "is not prejudiced by keeping the offenses joined because all the evidence involved is admissible in separate trials for noncharacter purposes."

UTAH CHILDREN'S BOOK AUTHOR SENT DAMNING TEXT TO LOVER BEFORE HUBBY POISON PLOT: DOCS

In their filing, prosecutors pointed to a text that Kouri allegedly sent her lover in November 2021.

"When I was little, I grew up scrubbing other people’s toilets in Park City at ‘rich’ people’s houses …" — Kouri Richins

"When I was little, I grew up scrubbing other people’s toilets in Park City at ‘rich’ people’s houses after school. Christmas breaks, all summer, I worked for my aunts (sic) company. I was just always look downed (sic) upon because your (sic) literally the person cleaning toilets," she wrote. "I always said to myself and my aunt.. ‘One day, Ill (sic) own properties in Park City like all these rich snooty people and I will never be like them.’"

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE-CRIME TEAM ON X

Kouri added that she was about to "close on" three proprieties, including two in Park City.

"It’s never been about the money, it’s about being able to say I too can have properties in PC and your (sic) not better than anyone the way you treat people and I can prove it," she texted her lover. "Tomorrow is a really big deal for me self (sic) accomplishment wise.."

UTAH MAN ALLEGEDLY MURDERED BY AUTHOR WIFE TOOK ‘HIGHLY UNUSUAL' STEPS TO BOOT HER OUT OF WILL

But Kouri was apparently not good with money management, and prosecutors argue that ultimately drove her to kill her husband.

"The Defendant needed to cause Eric Richins’ death." — Summit County prosecutors

"By the end of 2021, the Defendant stood on the precipice of total financial collapse and exposure of her accomplishment and status façade," they wrote in the Nov. 8 filing. "To protect and perpetuate her façade, the Defendant needed Eric Richins’ $5 million Estate and $1.35 million from his life insurance proceeds. The Defendant needed to cause Eric Richins’ death."

GET REAL TIME UPDATES DIRECTLY ON THE TRUE-CRIME HUB

Previous court filings allege Kouri purchased four different life insurance policies on Eric's life totaling more than $1.9 million between 2015 and 2017.

On Jan. 1, 2022, months before Eric's death, Kouri "surreptitiously and without authorization changed the beneficiary for his $2 million life insurance policy to herself," documents state. Eric received a notification about the change and switched the beneficiary back to his business partner.

Eric apparently had an idea that his life was in danger before his death. His family told authorities he had been in fear for his life after Kouri allegedly tried to poison him several years ago in Greece and again on Valentine's Day in 2022.

Richins' attorney, Skye Lazaro, did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News Digital.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Richins has pleaded not guilty to all charges and continues to deny her involvement in her husband's death. Her trial is scheduled to begin at the end of April 2025.