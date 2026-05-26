Longtime GOP senator loses primary after rival's Trump endorsement and more top headlines

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Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Cornyn falls in bitter Texas Senate Republican runoff

2. Iran's forces 'lying in wait' if Trump restarts combat

3. Purple Heart vet rips 'communist' Platner after he refuses to apologize



MAJOR HEADLINES

PARTY REVOLT — Dem who called for ‘Zionists’ to be imprisoned defeated after backlash. Continue reading …

FIGHTING BACK — Pam Bondi diagnosed with thyroid cancer weeks after departing as Trump's attorney general. Continue reading …

BIG BLUE ISSUE — Super Bowl champion has blunt advice for Giants teammates who clashed over Trump rally. Continue reading …

TROPIC TERROR — String of dead women found in popular American tourist getaway sparks hunt for killer. Continue reading …

YIELD IN DEFEAT — Judge strikes blow to female athletes in shocking ruling over alleged trans fencer. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

SEAT SCRAMBLE — Trump's fiercest Democratic critic in Congress ousted by another Dem incumbent. Continue reading …

RIGHT RUMBLE — Texas MAGA battle ends with Middleton victory as Chip Roy falls short in AG Race. Continue reading …

MAGA MOMENTUM — Trump-backed mortgage banker defeats pilot in GOP primary runoff to replace Wesley Hunt. Continue reading …

RED WAVE RISING — Trump flexes endorsement power as Army combat vet wins Texas GOP runoff. Continue reading …

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MEDIA

HOLD THE LINE — Marlon Wayans defends Dave Chappelle's trans jokes while having transgender child. Continue reading …

GOLDEN STATE DECAY — Comedian Tom Segura mocks 'delusional' California liberals denying LA's decline as city 'desperate' for change. Continue reading …

‘DOWN THE MIDDLE’ — Dana White denies America 250 UFC fight at White House will be 'political,' 'not at all' about politics. Continue reading …

TALKING POINTS — Michigan Senate frontrunner defends events with streamer who said US ‘deserved 9/11.’ Continue reading …

OPINION

DOUGLAS MACKINNON — Pete Hegseth’s anti-DEI speech at West Point is a template to save American lives. Continue reading …

MOSHE DAVIS — Mamdani’s anti-Israel agenda comes at New York’s expense. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

LOADED QUESTION — Gunmaker lawsuit faces hurdle after Auburn grad allegedly killed with antique revolver. Continue reading …

ROYAL BREAKDOWN — Kate Middleton reportedly reached 'final straw' with Prince Harry after comment about King Charles' cancer. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on grocery giants and Lincoln landmarks. Take the quiz here …

DOUBLE TROUBLE — Viral duo behind San Antonio bench vow to return for Game 6 with 'signs' ready. Continue reading …

SLICE OF LIFE — Pizza goes for big bucks for one special reason. See video ...

WATCH

DAN BONGINO — Democrats are a party that can’t get out of their own way. See video …

ROB BLAGOJEVICH — Teens run Chicago with mob violence. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in for a look at the Ebola outbreak in Africa and what U.S. health officials say about the risk to Americans. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













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