Chicago, teachers union reach agreement; students return to classrooms Wednesday

Chicago schools will reopen after deal reached between union, city

Lori E. Lightfoot, the Chicago mayor, announced on Twitter late Monday that public school children in the city will be able to return to classes on Wednesday after leaders from the teachers union approved a plan with the district.

"After a productive day at the bargaining table, I am pleased to report, CTU will end their work stoppage," the mayor tweeted. "CPS [Chicago Public Schools] put a great proposal on the table that both bargaining teams discussed in detail today."

The public discord between the teachers union and the city was on display up until hours before the agreement was announced. Jesse Sharkey, the president of the teachers union, told the Chicago Sun-Times that Lightfooot "is being relentless, but she’s being relentlessly stupid, relentlessly stubborn."

The deal, which would have students in class Wednesday and teachers a day earlier, still requires approval by the union's full 25,000 members, according to the union. The union did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News.



JPMorgan CEO Dimon sees ‘very strong’ economy this year

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has a good feeling about where the U.S. economy is headed.

"I think that the table is set for a very strong economy," he told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo. "That consumer has a lot of money, businesses have a lot of money, and they are spending it."

"Confidence levels are going up," Dimon continued. "Jobs are plentiful, wages are going up. It's pretty strong."

Dimon added, "This will be one of the strongest economies we've ever seen in 2021, and 2022 will probably be pretty good, too."

The full interview with Dimon will air on FOX Business Network's "Mornings With Maria" on Tuesday.

Georgia tops Alabama to win college football national championship

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett fired two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to help lift the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980, beating Alabama 33-18.

After a questionable fumble call that led to an Alabama score earlier in the period, Bennett would regroup and toss a 40-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Adonai Mitchell to put the Bulldogs back up. Bennett would strike again later in the fourth with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Brock Bowers.

With 3:33 left, Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young would get the ball back to try to force overtime. Young would throw a Pick Six to Kelee Ringo, which would seal the deal.

Bennett finished 17-for-26 with 224 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Mitchell had two catches for 50 yards and Bowers had four catches for 36 yards.

The game was a field goal battle in the first half with Alabama leading 9-6.





Laura Ingraham told viewers of Fox's "The Ingraham Angle" Monday night, "It's only January 10th, and the web of lies woven by American agents of disinformation is beginning to unravel for all to see now from the government's response to the pandemic, to our military leadership's failures and critical points in between."

