Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Rep. Jim Banks: Biden’s response to Russia raises concern

Banks says Biden's move to lift sanctions tied to pipeline was disasterous

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Biden is 'friendliest' president toward Russia in my lifetime: Jim Banks Video

Biden is 'friendliest' president toward Russia in my lifetime: Jim Banks

The Indiana representative blasted what he believed was weakness from the White House on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., told "The Ingraham Angle" Monday night that President Biden and his administration's approach to Russia has been a failure and said one needs to look no further than the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

BLINKEN GIVES RUSSIA 2 CHOICES AHEAD OF TALKS IN GENEVA

REP. JIM BANKS: "Joe Biden has been in one year the friendliest U.S. president that we’ve had toward Russia in my lifetime. He lifted the sanctions on the Nord Stream [2] pipeline, I mean that, in it of itself, were what [President] Putin and Russia were begging America to do and Joe Biden did it. He gave it to them. And all of our European allies, our former allies—whatever we want to call them at this point—they see that message loud and clear as American weakness, America backing off of our own interest. Remember, when America pursues America’s interest around the globe, the world is a much safe place. I mean, Donald Trump taught us that. I mean, look at North Korea, the Middle East, Afghanistan, China and Russia—all of it—the world is a much more tumultuous place on Joe Biden’s watch than it ever was when Donald Trump was in the White House."

Revealed: The 3 major mistakes Biden made that have encouraged Putin's aggressiveness Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.