'Rachel Maddow Show' worried Madison Cawthorn might ask to come on show if they asked him for comment: Email

A producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show" accidentally copied Rep. Madison Cawthorn's, R-N.C., office on an email Monday worrying Cawthorn might ask to come on the MSNBC program if they asked him for comment about a story.

A senior "Maddow" producer emailed a Capitol Hill NBC News colleague regarding an Associated Press piece about a small North Carolina group disputing Cawthorn's re-election candidacy because he addressed the pro-Trump Jan. 6 rally last year.

According to Cawthorn's office, apparently unaware the congressman's team was copied on the message, he asked his colleague to request comment from Cawthorn for fear that if a "Maddow" representative did it, "he might ask to come on and explain … don't want to take that risk."

"We are kinda interested in this AP story (below) that just dropped about Rep. Madison Cawthorn. A group of voters in NC is challenging his candidacy based on his ties to the insurrection," the producer wrote, according to the email obtained by Fox News Digital. "1. Do you or any other NBC Hill folks plan to ask him for comment on this story? 2. If not, is that something you guys could do? We don’t have a relationship with his office and between you and me are a little worried that if we did inquire he might ask to come on and explain. I know that is HIGHLY doubtful, but don’t want to take that risk. Luke Ball (?) I guess is the spox quoted?"

The NBC colleague said they'd contact Cawthorn's representative for them.

Maddow, MSNBC's top-rated liberal host, has been sharply critical of Cawthorn and other "MAGA" Republicans in Donald Trump's camp. Asked for comment by Fox News Digital, Cawthorn replied with a statement that MSNBC feared him bursting its "woke dystopian bubble."

"Fake news MSNBC doesn’t want to ‘take the risk’ that I’ll come on their show and trigger the left with my America First message and burst their woke dystopian bubble," Cawthorn said. "The left doesn’t want debate from conservatives, they want silence. And now we have it in writing. Sad!"

His office added he would consider going on Maddow's show if he was ever invited.

Fox News has reached out to MSNBC for comment.

The 26-year-old Cawthorn is the youngest member of Congress and currently represents North Carolina's 11th District. He has filed to run for election in 2022 in the state's newly redrawn 13th District.

The North Carolinians disputing his candidacy argue he violated a constitutional amendment against members of Congress ever engaging in "insurrection" against the United States. Cawthorn spoke at the Jan. 6 "Save America Rally" that precipitated the Capitol riot, three days after he was sworn in, saying Democrats didn't want the voices of those present to be heard.

Cawthorn's office told the AP that activists were misinterpreting the Constitution and condemned their action.

A staunch Trump ally, Cawthorn said shortly after President Biden was inaugurated that he accepted his victory, but he has since continued to raise questions about the 2020 election's legitimacy, calling it stolen and unconstitutional.

Fox News' Houston Keene contributed to this report.