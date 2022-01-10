Alabama's Jameson Williams leaves national title game with apparent knee injury

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams left Monday night’s national championship game against Georgia with a left knee injury after making a big catch on a throw from Bryce Young.

Young made the 40-yard pass to Williams in the second quarter with about 12:28 remaining. It was one of the biggest plays for Alabama all game long. However, Williams took an awkward step and appeared to injure his knee trying to get around Georgia defensive backs.

He went to the ground grabbing his knee and would have to be helped off the field by trainers.

Williams came into the game as one of Alabama’s leading receivers and was going to need to have a big game with John Metchie III sidelined with an injury. Williams had 75 catches for 1,507 yards and 15 touchdown catches.

The extent of his injury was unclear. He was in the medical tent getting looked at and later seen walking back to the locker room under his own power.

Alabama and Georgia were tied 3-3 in the second quarter when the wide receiver was injured. Williams left the game with four catches for 65 yards, leading the Crimson Tide receivers.

Williams, a junior, had seven catches for 72 yards in the semifinal game against Cincinnati.