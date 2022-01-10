Food delivery driver rescues shivering toddler wandering Detroit in the cold

A DoorDash driver is being credited for rescuing a toddler walking around in nothing but a diaper and socks Sunday morning.



The driver, Robert Jackson III, was traveling along 8 Mile Road in Detroit, Michigan, around 11 a.m. when he spotted the child. He immediately stopped, wrapped him up in his coat and put him in his car to warm up, FOX 2 Detroit reported.

DETROIT SEES DECLINE IN HOMICIDES, NON-FATAL SHOOTINGS IN 2021: ‘WE’RE NOT CELEBRATING,' POLICE CHIEF SAYS



The temperature read 38 degrees outside, with a windchill of 29.



Jackson reportedly waved down another driver and asked them to call 911. He recorded video on his phone of him comforting the child while waiting for police to arrive on the scene.



DETROIT COPS RESCUE PUPPIES TRAPPED IN ABANDONED HOME'S MATTRESS SPRING