Ingraham: Democrats COVID lies are unraveling

In her "Ingraham Angle" monologue on Monday, host Laura Ingraham said that "lies that [have] bound" President Biden, the Democrats and the media "regime" together are finally unraveling, and the administration is being exposed as a group of power-hungry bureaucrats who proclaim to be the arbiters of science, while instead continuing to ignore science to further take control and violate the autonomy of the American people.

"It's only January 10th, and the web of lies woven by American agents of disinformation is beginning to unravel for all to see now from the government's response to the pandemic, to our military leadership's failures and critical points in between," she said.

"We see an elaborate effort to create an America fueled with fear, ignoring basic truths and accountability. Now it should be obvious now that Democrat elites use this COVID crisis as a way to increase government dependence and government control."

"Unfortunately for the Biden White House and the regime media, the facts are catching up with them too fast to deflect and so their own COVID lies and scare mongering. It's all falling apart fast now."

She pointed out that President Biden's long-held public claims that people cannot be infected by the coronavirus if they are vaccinated, as well as his administration's claim that a third "booster" is effective, are both turning out to be false, as the omicron variant continues to infect vaccinated Americans.

"On the vaccine mandates, it's now a proven fact that being vaccinated and boosted neither protects you from contracting the virus nor spreading it. And more shocking is the new data that the vaccinated are more likely to contract omicron than the unvaccinated," she said.

"A fantastic piece today in the Wall Street Journal correctly notes that one study found that after 30 days, the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines no longer had any statistically significant positive effect against omicron infection, and after 90 days, their effect went negative -- i.e. vaccinated people were more susceptible to omicron infection," Ingraham reported.

"Now they may say they want to open schools because that helps them politically. But they're constantly providing fodder to the forces against educating your kids because they're joined at the hip with the teachers' unions," Ingraham said.

"Their house of cards is falling in on itself, but courageous medical experts featured here as far back as May 2020 warned that obsessing over these things, obsessing over case counts and mandating vaccines would crush our hospitals, our businesses and our schools. And lo and behold, even California now says it can't go on this way forever. It's now allowing asymptomatic hospital staff to return to work, calling it temporary flexibility once again," the host continued.

"Unions do not want their people back in the workplace, period. You can always count on the unions. So it was two weeks to flatten the curve. It was one hundred days of masking. It was back to normal by Fourth of July. It was 'if you're vaccinated, you won't get COVID and you'll get your life back and all be normal again' -- All lies."

"But as with lies, they're eventually overtaken by truth and experience, and the double barreled impact of both are now hitting the COVID control squads who've exploited a tragedy for their own political and economic gain."