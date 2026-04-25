Chicago hospital shooting leaves 2 officers injured, 1 critically; suspect in custody: report

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Two officers are injured, one of them critically, after a shooting at Chicago's Swedish Hospital, according to FOX 32 Chicago.

A spokesperson for the hospital confirmed the shooting to Fox News Digital.

"Around 11:00am, there was a shooting at Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital. The campus is currently closed while law enforcement leads their investigation," a spokesperson for Endeavor Health told Fox News Digital. "We are not aware of any active threat within the hospital and patients and team members at Swedish Hospital are safe."

Chicago Alderman Andre Vasquez’s office told FOX 32 that a suspect was taken into custody.

WGN-TV reported that the shooting happened while officers were transporting a prisoner to or from the hospital.

Chicago police did not immediately have more information available when contacted by Fox News Digital.

Police are expected to provide an update to the public Saturday afternoon.

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This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.