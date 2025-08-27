Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Crime

Blue city’s bail policy lets professional bad guys terrorize community with ‘no constraints’: police veteran

Former Chicago Police chief detective says criminals are 'gaming the system' under Illinois SAFE-T Act

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
close
Chicago's no-cash bail policy 'absolutely demoralizes' police officers: retired detective Video

Chicago's no-cash bail policy 'absolutely demoralizes' police officers: retired detective

Chicago's former top detective spoke out about no-cash bail policies that wreak havoc on urban policing efforts after President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning the practice earlier this week. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago's former top detective spoke out about no-cash bail policies that wreak havoc on urban policing efforts after President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning the practice earlier this week. 

"Every place in the country where you have no-cash bail is a disaster," Trump told the press before signing the order on Monday. "I mean, bad politicians started it, bad leadership started it. But that was the one thing that's central. No-cash bail. Somebody murders somebody and they're out on no-cash bail before the day is out."

He specifically mentioned Chicago as a city that has been hit hard by no-cash bail policies. 

Chicago police walking through a crime scene.

Two toddlers were shot within hours on Sunday, May 29, 2023. Chicago police investigate a crime scene in Chicago, Illinois. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

LIZ PEEK: TRUMP PRANKS DEMOCRATS INTO OPPOSING SOMETHING THEY'VE ALWAYS CLAIMED TO SUPPORT

Eugene Roy was part of the Chicago Police Department from 1986 to 2016, starting as a patrol officer and retiring as the city's chief detective. He told Fox News Digital that in 2012 he started seeing changes in city leadership that led to the current no-cash bail policy. 

"We had a crew of young liberal progressive legislators who were intent on passing all sorts of legislation," he said. "It was a start of the no-cash bond movement. It was the start of the so-called SAFE-T Act, which just lets people back out on the street after committing violent crimes and with no protection whatsoever for the victims that they terrorized or the communities that they terrorized." 

The state of Illinois eventually passed the SAFE-T Act, eliminating cash bail. That law took effect in Sept. 2023, and has had crushing consequences for crime victims across the city. 

Diashun Dixson randomly attacked two Chicago men in May of that year. He was assessed $10,000 bail, but when the SAFE-T Act took effect, his lawyer successfully petitioned to have him released, according to Chicago CWB.

Riot police officers scuffle with demonstrators during the rally "March on the DNC" on the sidelines of the Democratic National Convention

Riot police officers scuffle with demonstrators during the rally "March on the DNC" on the sidelines of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., Aug. 19, 2024.  (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)

TRUMP TO SIGN EXECUTIVE ORDER TO ELIMINATE NO-CASH BAIL FOR DC SUSPECTS

Less than a month later, he randomly walked up to a 19-year-old college student doing schoolwork in Union Station and punched her in the face, breaking her nose and causing her to bleed profusely. 

"You talk about whether or not criminals are gaming the system by taking advantage and exploiting this no-cash bond system, the SAFE-T Act, as it's called. Absolutely," Roy said. "They are professionals at what they do. They're as professional at what they do - whether it's committing armed robberies, burglaries, auto thefts, shootings - they're just as good at doing that as the police are at doing their jobs, except there's no constraints on the bad guys."

In another cashless bail case, a Chicago man named Quijuan Waters, 21 at the time, allegedly shot another man in the face in December 2023, according to Chicago CWB. At the time, he was out on bail for a different shooting. Before that, he had been on probation for another shooting. 

Progressive bail policies in Chicago were in effect well before the 2023 law, too. In 2017, Cook County, home to the city, implemented an "affordable bail" program, which also let violent suspects walk free while awaiting trials.

Chicago police officer shot

FILE: Chicago police surround a house in the 6300 block of South Bishop Street after a police officer was shot nearby on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (Todd Panagopoulos/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

CINCINNATI ASSAULT: POLICE CHIEFS RIP LEADERS OVER BAIL LAWS, ‘GAPS IN THE JUDICIAL PROCESS’

In a disastrous case from 2019, Fabian Diaz, 17 at the time, was arrested for a gang-related shooting homicide just months after being released on bail in a juvenile gun possession case, CWB Chicago reported.  

Diaz reportedly stepped out of a vehicle and fired at a 47-year-old man, killing him. 

No-cash bail is hurting morale among Chicago's police officers

"It absolutely demoralizes them," said Roy. "They come to work, they're trying to do the right thing. They're under so many restrictions. They are under the microscope constantly."

 CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You know, they're professionals. They understand it, but it's still, it takes a toll on you," he continued. "You think about it. It's weighing on your mind. You second guess yourself. The last people we want second guessing themselves in a time of danger are police officers.

Peter D'Abrosca joined Fox News Digital in 2025. Previously, he was a politics reporter at The Tennessee Star. 

He grew up in Rhode Island and is a graduate of Elon University. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue