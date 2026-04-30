'Giggling' cop killing suspect slammed by judge as prosecutors fought bail release for repeat felony offender

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A man with a nearly decade-long rap sheet who is accused of killing a police officer last weekend giggled in court Thursday afternoon as prosecutors argued that he should be held without bail.

Alphanso Talley, 27, is accused in the Saturday morning killing of 38-year-old Chicago Police Department (CPD) officer John Bartholomew at Swedish Hospital. Talley allegedly shot another police officer in the process.

Judge D’Anthony Thedford stopped the proceedings Thursday to tell Talley to "stop the giggling" while prosecutors argued before the judge.

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Talley was arrested Saturday in connection to an alleged armed robbery at a Family Dollar store, authorities said. In that incident, he was accused of pistol-whipping a female employee at the box store and taking her wallet and keys.

Upon his arrest, he told authorities that he had swallowed narcotics and needed to be taken to the hospital.

While he was awaiting a CT scan, police say he pulled a gun from underneath a blanket and shot both officers, killing Bartholomew. He is also accused of attempting to escape custody.

Talley has been charged with murder, attempted murder, aggravated unlawful restraint, armed robbery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated battery of a peace officer, aggravated battery, escape and unlawful use of a weapon.

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"Facts of this case clearly lay out that the defendant certainly committed these offenses," prosecutors said while arguing for his detainment.

"He was going to attempt an escape when he pretended to swallow drugs," they continued. "He knew police would take him to the hospital for his own well-being. He knew he would be uncuffed at that time. He did that to officers who simply took him to the hospital for his own well-being."

The courtroom was packed for Talley's Thursday hearing. Some of Bartholomew's family members, along with CPD officers and even some elected officials, were present.

Ultimately, Thedford decided not to release Talley from custody before his trial.

"It is clear to this court that you pose a threat to any person you’re around," he said. "If you’re out — you’re dangerous. I cannot trust that you will follow any orders that this court gives. No conditions that I can propose can keep the community safe from you."

Chicago Police Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara Jr. slammed Talley and members of his family who were present in court after the hearing.

'If you're in the courtroom, I think you got a sense of why this kid turned out the way he did with the family support," he said. "And I use that very loosely that he has, the smug attitude, the smiling, the smirking, the laughing, the 'I love you' from the family. Even after hearing the despicable acts that this piece of s--- did.

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"It's appalling. It's disgusting. It's the reason the death penalty should still be in Illinois. Because he would certainly be exhibit A for a death penalty case. There is no redeeming quality of this kid," he said. "There just isn't. He's stealing oxygen from the rest of us. And, there's no doubt of his guilt there."

In a separate post-hearing news conference, Chicago Alderman James Gardiner slammed Democrat Mayor Brandon Johnson, calling him "an embarrassment to this city."

According to Illinois Department of Corrections records, Talley has a lengthy rap sheet consisting of violent crimes from the past nine years. It includes a conviction for four counts of aggravated robbery with a firearm in 2017, unlawful use or possession of a firearm by a felon with a prior conviction in 2021, battery on a peace officer in 2023 and possession/aiding and abetting a stolen motor vehicle.

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Despite his criminal record, Talley was out of jail on pretrial release stemming from a previous armed robbery case when he allegedly killed Bartholomew.

ABC 7 reported that in December, Judge John Lyke, who has presided over Talley's criminal cases for at least three years, said, "It appears [Talley's] mind is finally developing, and he may be on the path to making better decisions," before releasing him from custody in relation to a separate legal matter with only an ankle monitor.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on March 11 while he was on pretrial release for the alleged armed robbery after he had two electronic monitor violations in early March, according to court documents.

Talley is due back in court on May 20.

Fox News Digital reached out to Johnson's office.