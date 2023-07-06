Chicago concealed carry holder foils late-night armed robbery attempt

A concealed carry holder in Chicago turned the tables on an armed robbery suspect on the city’s Far North side this week.

Chicago Police said three men, ages 26, 33 and 31, were standing near a vehicle on West Devon Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday when they were approached by the suspect, CBS reported.

The suspect, who the three men said they did not know, flashed his handgun and demanded they fork over personal items.

The victims complied with the suspect’s demands until one of the victims pulled out his licensed concealed carry and fired shots at the suspect, CBS reported.

The unidentified suspect was transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds to the torso, as well as a gunshot graze to the head.

Police are investigating the matter.

The incident is the latest in a series of legally armed citizens thwarting crimes in the Windy City. Fox News Digital previously reported there were at least 44 incidents between 2020 and February 2023 where concealed carry or licensed gun owners stopped an attack or crime.

Just last week, a Chicago mom and concealed carry holder announced a lawsuit against Chicago after she and her 14-year-old son were arrested and charged with murder after fatally shooting a man who was seen on camera punching the woman before her son intervened.

Prosecutors dropped the charges against the mom, Carlishia Hood, and her son, which was subsequently followed by a lawsuit against the city and the officers who arrested Hood over claims of malicious prosecution, false arrest and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

"You don't have to be a lawyer to appreciate and recognize that when a woman is violently attacked by a man – an unarmed woman – that she shouldn't be arrested," Hood’s attorney Brandon Brown said last week. "And if any one of you were to replace Carlishia Hood with your mother, with your sister, with your daughter; if your mother, or sister, or daughter were attacked in a restaurant when she's trying to order a cheeseburger, would you expect that she would be arrested?"