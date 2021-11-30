Chicago woman with concealed carry fires at would-be carjackers: 'He look surprised'

A woman in Chicago with a concealed carry permit fought back with her gun against two armed would-be carjackers who approached her while she was in her car.

"Thank God I had my gun, or I’d probably be dead right now," the woman told CBS Chicago. Her identity has not been released to the public.

The 42-year-old woman was getting into her car outside a bank in Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood on Monday afternoon when the suspects approached her and pulled out a handgun. She had just gotten cash from the bank, which was still in her hand.

"I had just come out of the bank and was sitting in my car about to lock my door to pull off in leave, and he opened my door and put a gun in my face," the unidentified woman said of one suspect.

She then pulled out her own firearm and shot at the suspects.

"And when he saw me get mine, he looked surprised – and I started shooting, and he started running," she told CBS Chicago. "He ran."

She added in her comments that she can’t recall how many shots she fired.

"Hell no – just started busting," she said.

No injuries have so far been reported, according to Fox 23 .

Chicago Police told Fox News on Tuesday afternoon that the suspects are two males between the ages of 20-23.

The woman has both a valid concealed carry license and a Firearm Owners Identification card.

"I pray every night that I don’t have to shoot nobody, but if I have to, then I’m prepared and ready," the woman said. "So God, I was ready."