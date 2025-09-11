Expand / Collapse search
Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk's suspected assassin captured after fatal shooting of influential conservative voice in Utah

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at Utah Valley University Wednesday

By Michael Ruiz , Peter D'Abrosca , Julia Bonavita , Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Trump announces Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin is in custody Video

Trump announces Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin is in custody

President Donald Trump announced the capture of a suspect accused of killing Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist, co-founder of Turning Point USA and friend of Vice President JD Vance.

FIRST ON FOX: Orem, UTAH — Police have arrested a suspect in the assassination of Charlie Kirk on a Utah college campus earlier this week.

Kirk, a 31-year-old father of two, was sitting under a tent around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, debating with students on hot-button current affairs issues, when a single shot rang out. Video from the scene shows him struck in the neck before he slumped out of his chair.

He had been invited to speak at Utah Valley University by the campus chapter of Turning Point USA, a national conservative student group he founded. 

"I think with a high-degree of certainty, we have him," President Donald Trump revealed on Fox & Friends Friday morning. He added that, "essentially, someone who knew him turned him in." 

Trump did not provide the name of the suspect, nor the name of who turned the suspect in.

PERSON OF INTEREST IN CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION PICTURED IN PHOTOS RELEASED BY FBI

Kirk assassination person of interest

A split showing four newly-released photographs of the person of interest in Charlie Kirk's assassination on Sept. 10, 2025 in Orem, Utah. (Utah Public Safety)

Trump said he hopes the suspect gets the death penalty if found guilty. He also explained how investigators found the suspect — with help from a minister, a member of the U.S. Marshals Service and the suspect's father.

"We have the person that we think is the person we're looking for, but they drove into the police headquarters, and he's there now," Trump said.

Witnesses screamed in horror and fled for cover after the bullet struck Kirk in the neck. He was rushed to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Other video circulating online appears to show a dark-clad figure on a rooftop. Authorities said the gunshot came from about 200 yards away, likely from a perch atop the Losee Center building, which is on the opposite side of the plaza from where Kirk was speaking.

COMPLETE COVERAGE OF CHARLIE KIRK 

Charlie Kirk surrounded by a large audience, tosses hats to the crowd shortly before his assassination in Utah

Charlie Kirk appears at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025 in Orem, Utah. Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was speaking at his "American Comeback Tour" when he was shot in the neck and killed.  (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

Investigators recovered a "high-powered, bolt-action rifle" along the route the suspect is believed to have used to escape, according to FBI Salt Lake City Special Agent in Charge Robert Bohls.

The FBI released images of a man in black they were calling a "person of interest" in connection with the shooting. Bohls said they also found a palm print, footprint and imprint from a forearm.

Fox News Digital witnessed investigators collecting a surveillance camera from the side of a home on a street adjacent to the campus.

VIGILS HELD ACROSS US AFTER ASSASSINATION OF CHARLIE KIRK: 'WE MUST HEAL'

A uniformed police officer on top of a ladder removing a white security camera from above a garage door

Investigators retrieve a home security camera from above a resident's garage after the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.  (Peter D'Abrosca/Fox News Digital)

The homeowner said the camera recorded someone running through backyards after the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
