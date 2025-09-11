Charlie Kirk assassination suspect evades manhunt as investigators analyze security footage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The suspect who shot and killed conservative activist Charlie Kirk remains on the run Thursday as investigators said they are analyzing security footage of a mystery individual "dressed in all dark clothing."

Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was struck with a single bullet around 12:20 p.m. local time Wednesday while speaking at an event on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem.

"The only information we have on the suspect, the possible shooter, is taken from closed-circuit TV here on campus," Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason said Wednesday.

"We do have that. We're analyzing it. But it is security camera footage, so you can kind of guess what the quality of that is," he added. "But we do know, dressed in all dark clothing. But we don't have a much better description other than that."

The Utah Department of Public Safety said that Kirk, after being shot, was rushed to Timpanogos Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"This shooting is still an active investigation," the agency said in a statement. "The Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are co-leading this incident in unison with the Utah County Attorney’s office, the Utah County Sheriff’s office, and the local police departments."

"DPS’s State Crime Lab, along with all law enforcement involved, are working multiple active crime scenes. These were identified based on where the victim was shot, as well as the locations where the suspect and victim traveled," the statement continued.

"The shooting is believed to be a targeted attack," it also said. "The shooter is believed to have fired from the roof of a building down to the location of the public event in the student courtyard. Any additional clarifications cannot be provided to protect the integrity of our investigation."

DPS said it initially took in George Zinn as a suspect, but later released him. Zinn was charged with obstruction by campus police.

A second individual was then taken into custody, but he too was released following an interrogation by law enforcement, DPS added.

"There are no current ties to the shooting with either of these individuals," DPS said.

The FBI is now asking the public to share any information, photos or videos they may have from the incident.

"To secure the event, UVU PD had six officers working the event," DPS said. "These security measures were in addition to Charlie Kirk’s security detail, who travels with him. Approximately 3,000 people attended. The location of the event was held in the university quad, an outdoor bowl courtyard on campus for events. This is a tragic moment for Utah and our country."