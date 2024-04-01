Expand / Collapse search
FBI

Car rams gate at FBI office in Atlanta, driver arrested after attempting to enter facility

Investigators are working to determine the driver's identity as well as a motive

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
A driver crashed a vehicle into the front gate of the FBI’s Atlanta, Georgia headquarters on Monday, according to the bureau. 

The bureau told Fox News that the vehicle rammed into the employee entrance shortly after noon and the driver attempted to enter the facility.

A vehicle seen after the driver tried to storm the gate of the FBI's Atlanta bureau.  (WAGA-TV)

DeKalb County Police arrested the driver and he is currently in custody. No injuries were reported. 

Law enforcement is working to determine the identity of the driver as well as a possible motive. 

No further details have been released at this time. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

