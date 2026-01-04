Expand / Collapse search
Captured Venezuelan dictator Maduro faces New York federal judge after dramatic palace raid

Wife Cilia Flores also arrested in American operation, both due in federal court Monday

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Bill Barr: Maduro could get a Noriega-level sentence after capture Video

Bill Barr: Maduro could get a Noriega-level sentence after capture

Fox News' CB Cotton reports the latest on Nicolás Maduro's arrest. Former Attorney General Bill Barr also weighs in on his capture and his outlook for conviction on 'Fox News Sunday.'

Nicolas Maduro, the dethroned Venezuelan dictator indicted on major drug trafficking and weapons charges in the United States, is expected in a federal court in New York Monday for his arraignment, days after American forces captured him in his own presidential palace.

The hearing, in which Maduro will be formally told the charges against him, is set for noon. His wife, Cilia Flores, was arrested in the raid and is also due in court. Like her husband, she was a high-level official in Venezuela's socialist regime.

Maduro faces four charges: narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices.

"For over 25 years, leaders of Venezuela have abused their positions of public trust and corrupted once-legitimate institutions to import tons of cocaine into the United States," federal prosecutors wrote in a superseding indictment unveiled over the weekend.

IRAN AND MADURO TIES SUFFER MAJOR BLOW FOLLOWING US OPERATION AND CAPTURE OF VENEZUELAN DICTATOR

Venezuelan leader raises a hand while walking with his spouse.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro gestures next to his wife Cilia Flores as they leave the Capitolio, home of the National Assembly, after taking the oath during the presidential inauguration in Caracas on Jan. 10, 2025. (Juan Barreto/AFP via Getty Images)

Flores faces three: cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices.

Similar proceedings are usually short. There won’t be any witness testimony, the defendants will have a chance to enter their pleas, and the judge will set the next court date and address the subject of pretrial release.

Bail is highly unlikely, according to legal experts.

VENEZUELAN LEADER MADURO LANDS IN NEW YORK AFTER BEING CAPTURED BY US FORCES ON DRUG CONSPIRACY CHARGES

maduro-capture-uss-iwo-jima-1

President Donald Trump shared a photo of captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro aboard USS Iwo Jima after strikes on Venezuela, on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. (Donald Trump via Truth Social)

"I think I have a better chance of winning the next Power Ball," David Gelman, a Philadelphia-area defense attorney, told Fox News Digital. "When [former Panama dictator Manuel] Noriega was arraigned, he didn’t get bail."

Noriega was similarly deposed by U.S. forces in 1989 on racketeering and drug trafficking charges.

Maduro is being held in the same federal jail in Brooklyn as accused assassin Luigi Mangione.

JONATHAN TURLEY: WHY CAPTURE OF MADURO DIDN'T REQUIRE APPROVAL FROM CONGRESS

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a speech at the military academy

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro holds a ceremonial sword said to have belonged to independence hero Simon Bolivar during a government-organized civic-military march in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. (Ariana Cubillos/AP Photo)

"Years ago, he was indicted in U.S. federal court for narco-terrorism," said Royal Oakes, a Los Angeles-based lawyer and legal analyst.

Federal prosecutors secured a grand jury indictment in 2020. More recently, the government placed a $50 million bounty on his head as President Donald Trump urged him to step down.

The selection of New York’s Southern District Court to handle the case could have a significant impact on how it plays out, Oakes said.

New Yorkers just elected an openly socialist mayor, but he said the success of Maduro's capture without any American casualties could also play a role.

"The outcome of the mission could also shape public opinion and thus a jury verdict," Oakes said.

Fox News' Maria Paronich contributed to this report.
