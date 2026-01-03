Expand / Collapse search
Venezuelan Political Crisis

Iran and Maduro ties suffer major blow following US operation and capture of Venezuelan dictator

Experts say Venezuela served as operational hub for Iranian terrorism, drug trafficking and power projection in Latin America

By Benjamin Weinthal Fox News
Venezuela strikes 'well within' Trump's authority, former White House counsel says

Venezuela strikes 'well within' Trump's authority, former White House counsel says

Fox News contributor Hugh Hewitt discusses the legality of U.S. forces' capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and what lies ahead for the Venezuelan people.

The Trump administration’s military operation that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is a devastating setback to the South American nation’s long-term ally, the Islamic Republic of Iran, experts contend.

As Iran experiences yet another day of anti-regime protests across the country, Jason Brodsky, the policy director of United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI), who has written about Maduro’s nefarious activities, told Fox News Digital that, "Maduro’s capture will be a blow to Iran’s interests in the Western Hemisphere as he was a longtime ally of Tehran under the banner of anti-imperialism and Americanism in the region."

He said, "How much of a blow it will be will depend on who comes to power after Maduro. Iran and Hezbollah have used Venezuela as an operational hub for terrorism, drug trafficking, and power projection in Latin and South America."

CARTEL CONNECTION: HEZBOLLAH AND IRAN EXPLOIT MADURO’S VENEZUELA FOR COCAINE CASH

Venezuelan President Maduro meets with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (L) meets with Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) within Maduro's visit for "Gas Exporting Countries Forum" (GECF) meeting in Tehran, Iran on November 23, 2015. (Press Office/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

He continued, "Iran had a military partnership with Caracas as well, especially with drones. So Tehran is likely eyeing these developments very warily. Its interests in the region were already weakened after Bolivia’s presidential election, which brought to power a center-right leader who reestablished relations with Israel."

In November, Fox News Digital reported that the Islamic Republic was backing Maduro just as the Trump administration stepped up military pressure in the Caribbean and expanded its crackdown on criminal networks tied to the regime in Caracas.

Brodsky said, "This will be a strike heard around the world. Iran’s regime will be watching it very closely as President Trump threatened the supreme leader during the 12-Day War. This historic strike adds to the perception of President Trump being unpredictable and risk-ready, which inspires fear in U.S. adversaries and bolsters the credibility of the threat of American military force. This strengthens U.S. deterrence."

ON MADURO’S ‘TERROR ISLAND,’ HEZBOLLAH OPERATIVES MOVE IN AS TOURISTS DRIFT OUT

Iran and Venezuela relationship grows.

Ex-Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (L) welcomes Venezuelan President, Nicolas Maduro (3rd L) at Sadabat Palace in Tehran, Iran on June 11, 2022. (Photo by Iranian Presidency / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) (Photo by Iranian Presidency / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images))

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it "strongly condemns the American military attack on Venezuela and the flagrant violation of the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country."

Potkin Azarmehr, a British-Iranian expert on Iran, told Fox News Digital that "Every fall of a dictator who is allied with the Ayatollahs is both a boost to the morale of the people in Iran and a setback for the ruling mullahs."

PROTESTS SPREAD ACROSS IRAN AS REGIME THREATENS US FORCES AS 'LEGITIMATE TARGETS' AFTER TRUMP WARNING

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, from left front, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, gather for the official group photo at the 17th Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Porlamar, on Venezuela's Margarita Island, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

The then Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, from left front, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, gather for the official group photo at the 17th Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Porlamar, on Venezuela's Margarita Island, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) (The Associated Press)

He added that, "The Islamic Republic saw its ‘axis of resistance’ fall apart in the region. Now it’s witnessing its partner in crime further away toppled. This will seriously damage the regime’s revenues and resources. Many of the ruling officials must now be tempted to defect before it's too late."

Iran’s axis of resistance was the troika alliance consisting of the now-defunct Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria and the weakened Hezbollah terrorist movement in Lebanon.

Fox News' Efrat Lachter contributed to this report.

Benjamin Weinthal reports on Israel, Iran, Syria, Turkey and Europe. You can follow Benjamin on Twitter @BenWeinthal, and email him at benjamin.weinthal@fox.com

