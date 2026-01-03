Venezuelan leader Maduro lands in New York after being captured by US forces on drug conspiracy charges

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were escorted off a Department of Justice (DOJ) plane by federal agents in upstate New York on Saturday afternoon, after being captured by U.S. forces at their South American compound earlier in the day.

The couple is expected to be transported to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) headquarters before they are booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, a source told Fox News.

Maduro is charged with narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices against the U.S.

The indictment also lists his wife and son as defendants.

HOUSE GOP CRITICS BREAK WITH TRUMP OVER VENEZUELA OPERATION THAT CAPTURED MADURO

President Donald Trump shared a photo of Maduro after his capture aboard the USS Iwo Jima, though he and his wife were not clearly seen disembarking the plane in New York, due to the darkness.

"Operation Absolute Resolve" follows a series of U.S. military strikes on suspected drug vessels allegedly tied to the Venezuelan regime in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific.

The Venezuelan government said in a statement the attack was carried out to seize the country's oil and minerals, and was an "attempt to impose a colonial war to destroy the republican form of government and force a ‘regime change,’ in alliance with the fascist oligarchy."

RUBIO TO CUBA: 'I'D BE CONCERNED' AFTER US MILITARY ARRESTS VENEZUELAN LEADER MADURO

Trump warned the U.S. is prepared to stage a "second and much larger attack," confirming U.S. forces remain in position.

"We’re there now, and we’re going to stay until such time as the proper transition can take place," Trump said.

The U.S. will remain in control of Venezuela "until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition," Trump said.

The operation comes nearly 40 years after the U.S. military last removed a leader in Latin America.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Panama dictator Manuel Noriega was successfully ousted in 1989, though it spurred long-term challenges in stabilizing governance.

While Venezuelan celebrations began in other countries, Fox News reported those inside the country were stockpiling food amid fears of instability.

Fox News Digital's Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.