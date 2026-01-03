Expand / Collapse search
World

Maduro capture echoes Noriega takedown that used rock music as psychological warfare against dictator

Both operations proceeded without congressional authorization and targeted leaders accused of drug trafficking

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
Military timeline of US operation to capture Venezuela's Maduro Video

Military timeline of US operation to capture Venezuela's Maduro

Joint Chiefs Gen. Dan Caine describes how U.S. military and intelligence agencies worked together to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

The U.S. capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife on Saturday is reviving memories of the dramatic 1989 takedown of Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega, which coincidentally took place 36 years ago to the day of Maduro's Jan. 3 capture.

Under former President George H.W. Bush, U.S. forces launched a surprise invasion of Panama in the early hours of Dec. 20, 1989, accusing Noriega of conspiring with drug traffickers to funnel cocaine into America. 

He had also faced allegations of manipulating the country's 1989 presidential election.

"The goal was to restore the democratically elected government of Guillermo Endara and arrest Noriega on drug trafficking charges," as noted on the U.S. Army's website. "At the time, Operation Just Cause was the largest and most complex combat operation since the Vietnam War."

Similarly to Saturday's operation involving Maduro, the Panama invasion proceeded without explicit authorization from Congress, according to Axios

MADURO MET CHINESE ENVOY HOURS BEFORE US CAPTURE FROM CARACAS AS BEIJING SLAMS OPERATION

Manuel Noriega

Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega at a ceremony commemorating the death of the national hero, Omar Torrijo, in Panama City.  (Bill Gentile/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Noriega’s capture, however, unfolded over several weeks as he evaded arrest by taking refuge inside the Vatican’s embassy in Panama City.

U.S. troops used psychological warfare to force Noriega out of hiding.

In a tactic known as "Operation Nifty Package," military vehicles with loudspeakers blasted non-stop rock music, with a playlist that included songs by The Clash, Van Halen and U2, BBC News reported.

Noriega ultimately surrendered to U.S. forces on Jan. 3, 1990, 36 years to the day before the U.S. capture of Maduro, and was flown to America to stand trial, Axios reported.

MADURO-BACKED TDA GANG’S EXPANSION INTO US CITIES EMERGES AS KEY FOCUS OF SWEEPING DOJ INDICTMENT

File photo of Manuel Noriega

Former Panamanian strongman Manuel Noriega is pictured in this Jan. 4, 1990, file photo. (Reuters/HO JDP)

The operation resulted in the deaths of 23 U.S. service members and left 320 others wounded. The Pentagon estimated that roughly 200 Panamanian civilians and 314 Panamanian military personnel were killed, according to the Associated Press.

In 1992, Noriega was convicted on drug trafficking charges in a Miami federal court and received a 40-year prison sentence.

He was granted prisoner-of-war status, housed in a separate bungalow away from other inmates, and was allowed to wear his Panamanian military uniform and insignia in court, the AP reported.

WASHINGTON POST PRAISES TRUMP'S VENEZUELA OPERATION AS 'UNQUESTIONABLE TACTICAL SUCCESS'

Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro raises hand during rally in Caracas

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro addresses supporters during a rally marking the anniversary of the 19th-century Battle of Santa Ines in Caracas, Venezuela, on Dec. 10.  (Pedro Rances Mattey/Anadolu via Getty Images)

After serving 17 years in a U.S. prison, he was extradited to France and later Panama. He died in 2017, according to the AP.

President Donald Trump announced Saturday that Maduro and his wife had been captured and flown out of the country as part of "Operation Absolute Resolve."

In recent months, the U.S. military has carried out a series of strikes on suspected drug vessels allegedly tied to the Venezuelan regime in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific. 

Until a permanent leader can be found, the U.S. government will "run" Venezuela, Trump said, "until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition."

