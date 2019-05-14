California woman dies after man attacks her with electric scooter, police say

A California woman was killed Monday in a brutal attack by a man who used an electric scooter as his weapon, police said.

Rosa Elena Hernandez, a 63-year-old from Long Beach, was attacked around 12:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Officials responding to reports of "an assault with a deadly weapon" found Hernandez "with significant injuries to her upper torso," and determined she died at the scene.

Investigators believe the man assaulted the victim, then used a motorized scooter as a weapon. Authorities have not said if the suspect had any connection to the woman.

"I never heard of anything like this either," a neighbor told KTTV. "We've been living here for years, since '93, and this is the first time something like this has happened."

A person of interest was located by police hours after the incident. The man, who has not been publicly identified, was taken into custody without incident and booked for murder, and was being held on $2 million bail, police said.