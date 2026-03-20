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Nancy Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie update: Investigators are looking into reports of suspicious activity in her neighborhood

Pima County Sheriff's Department says DNA analysis is ongoing, and authorities have no new images of the masked suspect

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
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FBI zeroes in on key dates in Nancy Guthrie disappearance case amid sheriff recall effort Video

FBI zeroes in on key dates in Nancy Guthrie disappearance case amid sheriff recall effort

The FBI zeroes in on two key dates before Nancy Guthrie's disappearance in Arizona. Sheriff Chris Nanos faces a recall effort over his handling of the case and inconsistent communications, hurting public trust in the investigation.

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Investigators on the Nancy Guthrie task force are looking into reports of suspicious activity around her neighborhood, the Pima County Sheriff's Department told Fox News Digital Friday.

Guthrie is the mother of "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie, who has assumed a low profile as the investigation stretches on with few publicly available answers.

When asked about recent reports of suspicious activity at a recently vacant home nearby, a spokesperson declined to confirm whether the investigation involved any specific person or people.

"I can tell you that investigators are looking into reports of anything suspicious in that area," she said.

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Nancy Guthrie and Savannah Guthrie posing together for a photo.

An undated photo of Nancy Guthrie and Savannah Guthrie was provided by NBC in response to the disappearance of the 84-year-old mother of the "Today" show host. (Courtesy of NBC)

Separately, DNA analysis is still ongoing more than 47 days after the 84-year-old's suspected abduction from her home in the Catalina Foothills, an upscale suburb north of Tucson, Feb. 1.

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While authorities said they've obtained additional images from Guthrie's home security camera system, they have no new images of the suspect, the spokesperson said. Efforts to recover more video are ongoing.

Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie, 84, has been missing from her Arizona home since Jan. 31, 2026.  (Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images)

And authorities have also not been able to confirm whether the masked man at Guthrie's front door acted alone.

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The sheriff's office also downplayed recent reports that investigators had recovered video from Guthrie's last known Uber ride, which she took from her home out to dinner around 5 p.m. Jan. 31.

"I have not been advised of additional video identified in this investigation," the spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "The sheriff said early on in the investigation that investigators had interviewed the Uber driver, and they had not been considered suspects or persons of interest in this case."

The Guthrie family lays flowers at Nancy Guthrie's home

Annie Guthrie, her husband Tommaso Cioni and Savannah Guthrie at their missing mother Nancy Guthrie's home March 2, in Tucson, Ariz. (Fox News)

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Guthrie is believed to have been taken against her will, according to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.

Her son-in-law dropped her off at home around 10 p.m. the night before she went missing. In the early morning hours, a masked man appeared on her doorstep.

A view from a doorbell camera showing an armed individual outside the residence of Nancy Guthrie in Tucson, Arizona

Photos released Feb. 10, 2025, show a "subject" on Nancy Guthrie's property.  (Provided by FBI)

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At around 2:30 a.m., her pacemaker made its last sync with her Apple devices, indicating a potential timeframe of when she was taken out of the home. Her watch and iPhone were recovered inside.

However, authorities have been unable to catch a suspect or find her so far.

A Pima County Sheriff's deputy reaching into a mailbox to retrieve mail at Nancy Guthrie's home.

A Pima County Sheriff's deputy retrieves mail from the Guthrie mailbox outside Nancy Guthrie's home in the Catalina Foothills Feb. 11, 2026. (Patrick Breen/The Republic/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

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Anyone with information is asked to dial 1-800-CALL-FBI.

There is a combined reward of more than $1.2 million for information that helps crack the case.
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