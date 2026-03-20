Video shows mother of three confronting alleged squatters after finding two strangers naked in her bed

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A Chicago mother and nursing student was left fearing for her family’s safety, and video shows the moment she arrived home to find three alleged squatters inside her home, including two strangers lying in her bed naked.

Yanicee Miles, a 27-year-old mother of three, arrived home to find three strangers inside her first-floor Chicago apartment around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, according to FOX 32.

"Two weeks before, I got a call when I was at work, and they told me that somebody kicked down my door," Miles said, adding she did not expect to see anyone inside her home.

When Miles arrived at her home Sunday, she found the alleged squatters had returned, and two individuals made themselves at home in her bedroom.

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"They were naked in my bed," Miles added.

Authorities were subsequently called to the residence, where they took into custody a 46-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man on charges of misdemeanor criminal trespass, according to the outlet.

Cellphone video obtained by FOX 32 shows the moment Miles confronted the alleged intruders as police worked to remove them from the apartment.

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At the time of the incident, Miles was already in the process of moving out of her apartment after it was broken into just a few weeks earlier.

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Immediately after the alleged break-in, the building was reportedly boarded up to keep out unwanted intruders. However, questions still remain regarding the apartment complex’s security measures, FOX 32 reported.

The property’s management company, Frontline Real Estate Partners, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

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The situation left the mother of three girls rattled, and she believes similar incidents may be happening throughout the area.

"I’m traumatized, honestly," Miles told FOX 32.

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"I really pray, and I’m praying is what got me through all of it."

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After hearing about the break-in, Chicago comedian and actor Dyon Brooks, known as "Mojo Brookzz," reportedly funded Miles’ furnishing of a new home.

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"When I heard her story, it hit me. She’s a mother just trying to take care of her kids," Brooks said in a statement to FOX 32. "I’m from Chicago, and this city has supported me in so many ways. It was only right for me to give back and help her get a fresh start. Nobody should have to go through that and then start over with nothing."

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The Chicago Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.