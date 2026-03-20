Jimmy Gracey's death deemed accidental after vanishing on spring break in Barcelona, autopsy performed

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Spanish authorities say they've ruled out foul play in the death of Jimmy Gracey, a 20-year-old University of Alabama junior, who vanished during a spring break trip to Barcelona after partying at the city's famed Shoko nightclub on the Mediterranean shore early Tuesday morning.

On Thursday, they recovered his body from the water in a marina just 500 feet away.

Local police said Friday that an autopsy had been performed and declined to confirm local reports that investigators had obtained video showing Gracey falling into the water.

"Everything points to an accidental death, although we are not disclosing details regarding how the events unfolded," a spokesperson for the Mossos d'Esquadra, the regional Catalan police, told Fox News Digital.

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA STUDENT JAMES GRACEY DISAPPEARS IN BARCELONA AFTER VISITING FRIENDS STUDYING ABROAD

According to a report in El Pais, a major Spanish newspaper, police sources said they've obtained footage from the area showing Gracey walking alone towards the dock at Port Olimpic before falling into the water.

"We will not comment on other reports that may have appeared in the media," the spokesperson said.

Gracey, a college junior standing 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and a group of friends from the Alabama chapter of the Theta Chi fraternity flew to Europe for a spring break trip, with plans to visit friends in Barcelona who are studying abroad.

On Monday evening, they went to Shoko, which is on the Barcelona waterfront next to Port Olimpic, a marina on the Mediterranean Sea. The final known photo of him alive shows him inside the club, with curly brown hair and wearing his signature gold chain, with a rhinestone cross.

Most of the group left around 3 a.m. Tuesday, but Gracey stayed behind. He was seen talking to an American woman with brown hair, according to local reports.

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Police have not confirmed Gracey’s movements after he was last seen outside the club.

By the time his friends awoke later that morning, he had failed to return to the group's Airbnb along Ronda de Sant Pere, a central avenue in the city about 1.5 miles from Shoko.

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Friends notified his family and local police, who opened an investigation, according to Mossos d'Esquadra, the regional police force in Catalonia, which includes Barcelona.

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Police recovered Gracey’s phone during the arrest of a third-party individual sometime after his disappearance, though authorities have not specified exactly when. Authorities began analyzing Gracey's recovered phone to get his location data, conducting interviews and reviewing surveillance video from Shoko and nearby businesses.

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Authorities have declined to discuss details about that arrest and it remains unclear whether the individual's possession of the phone is connected to Gracey's disappearance.

The case made international headlines after Gracey's mother, Therese Gracey, posted about his disappearance in a Facebook group for expats in Barcelona, and his father, Taras Gracey, flew to Spain to take part in the search effort.

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On Thursday, Mossos 'dEsquadra deployed dive teams along the Mediterranean beach.

Around 6:30 p.m., a worker at the marina was seen running out and flagging down officers. He pointed in the direction he had come from, and police soon cordoned off the area, with investigators focused on something inside.

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Despite low visibility — just under 16 inches — they recovered Gracey's remains around 7:15 p.m.

"Our family is heartbroken as we confirm that Jimmy’s body has been recovered in Barcelona," the Gracey family said in a statement. "Jimmy was a deeply loved son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend, and our family is struggling to come to terms with this unimaginable loss."

Solly Boussidan and Fox News' Patrick McGovern contributed to this report.