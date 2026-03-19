Missing Alabama student James Gracey found dead and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Missing Alabama student James Gracey found dead in Spain

2. Thune pushes back amid criticism over stalled SAVE America Act

3. UAE dismantles Iran-linked terror cell as Tehran's attacks spread

MAJOR HEADLINES

MILITARY RESOLVE — Pence backs Trump’s Iran strikes, says president ‘ignored’ GOP isolationists. Continue reading …

REVENGE AGENDA — Democrats vow political reckoning if they win midterms. Continue reading …

LEFT EATS LEFT — Dem civil war rages as 'Squad' progressives dealt major blow in deep blue primary. Continue reading …

CAMPUS CONTAGION — University faces calls for shutdown as meningitis cases reach 15 with 2 deaths. Continue reading …

VETTING FAILURE — Far-left firebrand dodges questions over hiring bodyguard with criminal history. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

WHO KNEW WHAT — James Comey subpoenaed over 2017 Russia probe as DOJ escalates investigation. Continue reading …

'DISCRIMINATION' — Sanders flipped off, booted from restaurant that claims it made ‘difficult decision.’ Continue reading …

REVOLUTION RISING — Cuban exiles in Miami say 'this is the end' for communism as island teeters on collapse. Continue reading …

BIG DREAMS — Nuclear fusion advances, but challenges remain for power grid. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

POLICY OVERHAUL — Canadian opposition leader tells Rogan 'fake refugees' are straining economy, must be dealt with lawfully. Continue reading …

‘ONLY A LEFTIST’ — CBS News anchor Margaret Brennan draws backlash over Hegseth prayer post. Continue reading …

PENTAGON PUSHBACK — Journalists keep questioning Iran war as Hegseth calls them ‘unpatriotic’ and ‘anti-Trump.' Continue reading …

AUDIO ASSAULT — Podcast host claims GOP military support has ‘always been performative.’ Continue reading …

OPINION

JEFFREY GERRISH & ANDREI LANCU — Not just tariffs: Foreign nations profited off of us — now Trump is striking back. Continue reading …

JOHN KOUFOS — California’s get-out-of-jail-free card could put children at risk of horrible violence. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

MEDICAL REVOLUTION — Scientists create breakthrough insulin pill to replace daily injections. Continue reading …

HIGH STEAKS — Steakhouse chain's dress code crackdown divides diners across social media. Continue reading …

DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ — Who said 'nay' to advancing Mullin? How did this high schooler bounce back from tragedy? Take the quiz here …

POLICY UPDATE — The $10,000 car loan tax deduction: Who qualifies and how to claim it. Continue reading …

REMARKABLE RESCUE — U.S. Coast Guard handles an icy task with expert precision. See video ...

WATCH

BENJAMIN NETANYAHU — Campaign in Iran will take as long as necessary. See video …

GEN. JOHN TEICHERT — We've got tools still in our toolkit we haven't used in Iran. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as lawmakers clash over a massive new defense funding request tied to ongoing operations abroad, munitions concerns, and broader political battles. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.