Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

California wildfire containment efforts continue as blaze prompts evacuations

The Fairview Fire in California killed 2 people, injured 1

By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Fairview Fire in southern California is just 5% contained on Tuesday morning and has spread over 2,000 acres. 

In an early morning briefing, Cal Fire Chief Josh Janssen said the fire started Monday afternoon in Fairview and rapidly expanded. 

"This fire was moving in an opposite direction than it would normally do on a typical day this time of year," he said. 

Multiple residential structures were burned. One civilian was injured in the blaze and two others were killed in Avery Canyon. Janssen said it was not known if the deceased were related or from the same household, but that they had been attempting to flee and were overcome by the wildfire.

The fire had aligned with the canyon for a "critical rate of spread."

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE LEAVES 2 DEAD, EXPLODES TO 700 ACRES AS EVACUATIONS ARE ORDERED

  • California wildfire
    Image 1 of 3

    Ian Fremd, of the Beaumont Fire Department, takes down hot spots while battling the Fairview Fire Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, near Hemet, Calif.  (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

  • Fairview Fire
    Image 2 of 3

    Firefighters stage in front of the Fairview Fire Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, near Hemet, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

  • Fairview Fire evacuations
    Image 3 of 3

    Rick Fitzpatrick holds a dog after evacuating from the Fairview Fire Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, near Hemet, Calif.  (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

Sgt. Brandi Swan, of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, extended the department's condolences to the injured individual and to the family members of the two others.

She said that, as it was extremely hot in the burn zone, authorities had been unable to process the scene, but would later on Tuesday.

Schools in the Hemet Unified School District were closed as the wildfire remains a threat.

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE EVACUATION ORDERS LIFTED AS NEARBY BLAZE GROWS

Multiple evacuation orders were issued on Monday and a warning was issued early Tuesday for Bautista Canyon Road.

Swan said the department was looking for vulnerable people who need assistance in evacuating.

Janssen told reporters that firefighters had been successful in obtaining the resources needed to provide suppression efforts on the fire and that they had worked continuously through the night.

  • Fairview Fire firefighters
    Image 1 of 3

    Firefighters coordinate efforts at a burning property while battling the Fairview Fire Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, near Hemet, Calif.  (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

  • The Hemet Fairview Fire
    Image 2 of 3

    People watch a plume of smoke from the Fairview Fire from a distance Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, near Hemet, Calif.  (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

  • Flames from the Fairview blaze
    Image 3 of 3

    A hillside catches fire from the Fairview Fire Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, near Hemet, Calif.  (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

However, unseasonably dry and drought-stricken fuel conditions had made matters more difficult. 

He said there were a lot of factors to consider before the area could be ruled safe for homeowners, including preignition, power grid issues with potential charged lines and drought-stricken and fire-damaged trees.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Triple-digit temperatures continue to blanket the state this year, with the heat wave putting major stress on the California power grid. 

More than 25,000 were left without power on Tuesday morning, according to the tracker PowerOutage.US.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.