California wildfire explodes to 500 acres in one hour, evacuations ordered

A wildfire rapidly spread to more than 500 acres on Monday afternoon in Hemet, California, about 80 miles east of Los Angeles, according to Cal Fire.

Neighborhoods in East Hemet were ordered to evacuate around 5:00 p.m., about one hour after the Fairview fire started.

Several structures were engulfed in flames and one person was transported to a local hospital after suffering burns.

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies went door-to-door in the neighborhoods under evacuation orders to ensure that people got out safely.

Multiple aircraft and hundreds of firefighters were on the scene as of 6:00 p.m.

Drought conditions and extreme heat have combined to make California especially vulnerable to destructive wildfires recently.

Downtown Los Angeles hit 103 degrees on Sunday, while Burbank hit 110 degrees, which is a record.

Two women were found dead last week in the northern city of Weed, California, after the Mill Fire tore through the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.