Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California wildfire explodes to 500 acres in one hour, evacuations ordered

Hundreds of firefighters were on scene at the Fairview fire in Hemet, California

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A wildfire rapidly spread to more than 500 acres on Monday afternoon in Hemet, California, about 80 miles east of Los Angeles, according to Cal Fire. 

Neighborhoods in East Hemet were ordered to evacuate around 5:00 p.m., about one hour after the Fairview fire started. 

Several structures were engulfed in flames and one person was transported to a local hospital after suffering burns. 

The Fairview fire exploded to over 500 acres in about one hour on Monday afternoon. 

The Fairview fire exploded to over 500 acres in about one hour on Monday afternoon.  (Cal Fire)

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies went door-to-door in the neighborhoods under evacuation orders to ensure that people got out safely. 

Multiple aircraft and hundreds of firefighters were on the scene as of 6:00 p.m. 

WILDFIRES DESTROY 10,000 ACRES IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA AMIDST RECORD-BREAKING HEAT WAVE

Drought conditions and extreme heat have combined to make California especially vulnerable to destructive wildfires recently. 

Neighborhoods in East Hemet were under evacuation orders. 

Neighborhoods in East Hemet were under evacuation orders.  (Cal Fire)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Downtown Los Angeles hit 103 degrees on Sunday, while Burbank hit 110 degrees, which is a record. 

Two women were found dead last week in the northern city of Weed, California, after the Mill Fire tore through the area. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 