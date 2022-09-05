Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Northern California wildfire evacuation orders lifted as nearby blaze grows

Hundreds of homes were evacuated due to California's Mill and Mountain Wildfires

By Julia Musto | Fox News
While firefighters are making progress on the northern California Mill Fire, the nearby Mountain Fire has picked up. 

The Mill Fire has spread over 4,263 acres and is 40% contained. 

The fire's full containment is expected in a little over a week, with personnel strengthening control lines and providing structure defense throughout the area.

Hundreds of structures have been threatened, and 88 single structures were destroyed.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE: SHERIFF CONFIRMS 2 FOUND DEAD DUE TO MILL FIRE

  • Weed, California, fire scene
    Image 1 of 3

    Dave Rodgers surveys his home, destroyed by the Mill Fire, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Weed, Calif. Rodgers, who lived in the house his entire life, was able to take an elderly neighbor with him as he fled the fast-moving blaze but has not been able to find his two dogs that were left behind.  (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

  • Cars destroyed by the Mill Fire
    Image 2 of 3

    Vehicles and and homes destroyed by the Mill Fire line a neighborhood in Weed, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.  (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

  • Mill Fire debris
    Image 3 of 3

    A dog walks among debris as the Mill Fire burns in Weed, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.  (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

There have been three civilian injuries and two fatalities. 

Two women, ages 66 and 73, were found dead in the city limits of Weed, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office.

"Critical fuel moistures are a concern as the weather gets warmer and dryer. The fire is not anticipated to spread," Cal Fire wrote in a Monday update. 

There have been 559 people evacuated, but the sheriff has lifted some evacuation orders and warnings.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE SETS HOMES ABLAZE, FORCES EVACUATIONS

"We understand that everyone would like to get home, we ask for patience as the first responders continue to make progress and ensure the evacuated area is safe for your return," the office wrote on Facebook.

The Mountain Fire has continued to grow, with more resources arriving to fight the wildfire. 

  • Mill Fire firefighters
    Image 1 of 3

    Firefighters survey homes on Wakefield Avenue destroyed by the Mill Fire on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Weed, Calif.  (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

  • Mill Fire homes
    Image 2 of 3

    Homes destroyed by the Mill Fire line Wakefield Ave. on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Weed, Calif.  (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

  • Mt. Shasta
    Image 3 of 3

    The sun rises over Mt. Shasta and homes destroyed by the Mill Fire on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Weed, Calif.  (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

The fire has spread over 10,338 acres and is 10% contained,

While there have been no injuries or deaths, more than 330 people have been evacuated in response to the blaze.

The weather over the burn area is dry. 

"The fire is burning in steep, broken terrain in different types of vegetation," Cal Fire wrote. "All fuels are at or approaching critical levels for dryness. Personnel are engaging in structure defense and strengthening control lines."

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.