California jewelry store burglar breaks in from roof, owner threatens to leave Los Angeles

A California jewelry store owner said his family may leave Los Angeles after 30 years following a roof break-in at their business, the latest in a string of crimes that have left them fearing for their safety.

Fox 11 Los Angeles reported that the burglary occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at Nafiseh Jeweler on Ventura Boulevard.

Surveillance video shows a man entering the store through the roof, then escaping in less than 10 minutes with an estimated $100,000 worth of precious jewels.

"It’s time to go from LA. LA has changed," co-owner Touraj Nezafati said.

The business was first burglarized six months earlier, and the family has since experienced two home invasions after being followed home from the store.

"We’re even scared to go outside from the jewelry store to home," Nezafati told Fox 11. "We’re always scared. What if we get robbed on the way? What if somebody puts a gun on our head and says, ‘Go back to the store and open the safe?’"

The outlet said the suspect covered the outside cameras and seemed to know exactly how to get in and where to look.

"The person just hammered in. Came inside from the roof, came down, but when you come down, you see an 18 foot drop," Nezafati explained. "He knew if he jumps down he’s going to break something . So, he crawled to the end of the store where it’s a second floor. We have two stories, and he jumped down from there."

The suspect did not wear gloves during the burglary or conceal his face.

