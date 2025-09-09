Elderly jewelry store owner hospitalized after smash-and-grab robbery leaves San Jose shop destroyed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An 88-year-old jewelry shop owner is recovering after being shoved to the ground by one of the suspects who raided his store in a smash-and-grab robbery caught on camera.

The heist took place just after 2 p.m. Friday at Kim Hung Jewelry in San Jose, California, local KTVU reported. Surveillance video from the scene showed a group of suspects backing an SUV into the store's glass windows before more than a dozen of them, dressed in clothes hiding their appearance, rushed in.

While most of the suspects could be seen grabbing items from display cases, one pushed over the store owner who was trying to stop them from taking merchandise.

As some of the group left the shop, one could be seen pointing a gun at another employee who was standing near a wall. Another suspect then appeared to check the employee's pockets.

The entire group quickly fled once a car horn blared outside.

"If this was your family member, if this was your business that you spent your whole lifetime to build up, and then within one hour you’re out of business," San Jose City Councilmember Bien Doan said during a Colation for Community Engagement news conference, KTVU reported.

"We no longer accept the norm. We ask for change," he said.

The victim's family was also at the news conference, and said the shop owner suffered a stroke, as well as injuries from broken glass. He spent the night in the hospital, but reportedly was later determined to be in stable condition and released.

"The suspects fled the scene in multiple vehicles prior to police arrival," police said in a release obtained by the Associated Press. "The suspects are unidentified and remain at large."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.