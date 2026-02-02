Good Samaritan hijacks crooks’ getaway car and rams it into jewelry store during smash-and-grab: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Northern California are searching for four armed suspects after a brazen smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store – an incident that took a dramatic turn when a bystander jumped into the suspects’ getaway car and rammed it into the storefront in an effort to stop the crime.

Petaluma police say six suspects stormed Gold Rush Jewelers Saturday afternoon armed with hammers, pepper spray and a firearm, smashing display cases and stealing jewelry while one suspect held employees at gunpoint.

As the robbery unfolded, an uninvolved bystander noticed the suspects’ vehicle left running outside the store. Police say the bystander got into the car and drove it into the front of the business, forcing the suspects to flee.

"I was just being a nice citizen to the people who own this jewelry store," the bystander told ABC7/KGO, saying he saw masked suspects rush inside and realized the car had been left unattended.

The move triggered a chaotic escape. Police say one suspect pepper sprayed the bystander before fleeing the area. The bystander told KGO he was temporarily blinded during the confrontation.

"They were pissed," he told the outlet. "One of them jumped over the car and sprayed me with mace. After that I couldn’t see nothing."

According to police, four suspects escaped, while two were apprehended following a search involving a sheriff’s helicopter and K9 units. Authorities say the remaining suspects are not believed to still be in the immediate area.

The suspects’ vehicle was later found abandoned and had been reported stolen, police said. The firearm used in the robbery has not been recovered.

Police identified the two suspects taken into custody as 18-year-olds William Butler Clarence of Pittsburgh and Moshae Koron Howell of Antioch. Both were booked into the Sonoma County jail on multiple felony charges, including robbery, burglary and assault with a firearm.

Store employees were shaken but not physically injured, police said.

Community members who spoke with KGO described the robbery as shocking, with some calling the bystander’s actions brave, though risky.

"That’s wild," one witness told the outlet. "Very brave of them. Maybe not the best idea."

Police have not said whether the bystander’s actions will face scrutiny.

Authorities are asking anyone with information or video related to the robbery to contact Petaluma police.

