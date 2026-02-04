California Dems lash out at ICE during gubernatorial debate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democrats participating in Tuesday night's California gubernatorial debate unanimously condemned Immigration and Customs Enforcement, with some calling for it to be abolished outright.

"People are afraid to even see a doctor. When I am governor, I will restore universal health care for all, including undocumented immigrants in the state of California because we know health care is a right," said State Schools Superintendent Tony Thurmond.

"I will work with Congress until we abolish ICE. We [will] create a pathway to citizenship, a better California is possible," he added.

Thurmond's message was echoed across the stage in San Francisco, from billionaire Tom Steyer to former Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra.

"This country was built by immigrants. This state doesn't work without immigration. Of course, we need to have a fair, just system, but this is the exact opposite of that," Steyer told the audience.

"You really can't reform an organization which is absolutely wrong and criminal from top to bottom," he continued.

Becerra meanwhile vowed he would "police the immigration police."

The two California mayors on the stage, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan and ex-Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, fell short of calling for ICE to be abolished outright. Mahan accused federal agents of threatening people's "rights and civil liberties."

Villaraigosa was more aggressive, comparing ICE officers to the "Ku Klux Klan," describing them as "dressed from head to toe, all covered up like the Ku Klux Klan with assault weapons, flash bang grenades, beating up on women, children and innocents."

Former California state controller Betty Yee was the most muted on the issue, saying she encouraged migrants and protesters to take a "know your rights" training and claiming that immigrants in the state are taxpayers.

"When people understand that immigrants are such a contributor to our economy and to our society here in California … and that's what we're going to build together. We are a sanctuary state," Yee said. "Ice has no business coming in and tearing up communities, tearing up families."

Tuesday's debate was the second of the state's democratic primary race, with the primary election scheduled for June 2.